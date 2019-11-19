Labour candidate for North East Herts Kelley Green on why you should vote for her in the General Election

Kelley Green, the Labour parliamentary candidate for North East Herts, has explained in her own words why you should vote for her in the 2019 General Election.

"I was born here in Hertfordshire in 1970 and grew up locally along with my two brothers. My mother was a local magistrate and my father was a hard-working fruit farmer.

"I live with Jonathan, a dedicated NHS worker at Addenbrooke's Hospital, whose own father was a British Army helicopter pilot.

"I campaigned to remain but because of my strong democratic principles, I have leaned towards supporting the outcome of the referendum ever since. Leaving without a deal would be disastrous.

"I'm pleased Labour wants to hold another referendum within six months of the general election, giving people a better choice between a sensible deal to leave, or remaining. It's essential to protect the NHS, workers' rights and the environment.

"I have worked hard to become an excellent Labour candidate. The range and depth of my experience would make me the best Member of Parliament for this area.

"Following my university education in Landscape Architecture and Town Planning, I practiced regeneration, bringing green infrastructure and economic development to deprived communities.

"I led a successful programme of racial integration in some of the most notorious BNP heartlands of London. I became active in politics after seeing the needless harm inflicted by austerity and years of good work and social progress being undone.

"I started attending political meetings and was soon elected as a councillor. It's important to speak up on rural issues like farming and the environment and urban issues like town centre vibrancy that affect Letchworth, Royston, Baldock and Buntingford.

"I'm determined to get better quality education, transport, and health services for everyone.

"My plea to you: We live in one of the richest countries in the world. There's no adequate justification for shrinking public services. Starving them of resources is counter-productive because it costs more in the long run.

"Too many people are struggling, even those in employment are finding it difficult and under a Labour government things would be much fairer. People of North East Herts, help me make that happen. Please vote for me. I will work extremely hard for you and speak up for this constituency."