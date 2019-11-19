Advanced search

Green candidate for North East Herts Tim Lee on why you should vote for him in the General Election

PUBLISHED: 16:40 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 19 November 2019

Green party parliamentary candidate for North East Herts, Tim Lee. Picture: Kara Lee

Green party parliamentary candidate for North East Herts, Tim Lee. Picture: Kara Lee

Archant

Tim Lee, the Green Party candidate for North East Herts, has explained in his own words why you should vote for him in the 2019 General Election.

"I have made Letchworth my home since 2007, having moved here with my wife and two children.

"I work as an IT and Data Protection Professional, and am the chair of the Baldock Canoe Club and co-chair of the local Green Party. I keep chickens and ducks, a cat and a hamster, and also enjoy acting, last appearing in Hay Fever at The Settlement.

"I love the rural beauty and richness of culture here, there's something for everyone.

"However, rural idylls often hide social isolation, especially as people age and no longer drive.

"Greens will help create a free/flat-cost sustainable public service that connects you better - for the common good. So good you won't want a car whatever your age.

"Society is beginning to understand just how damaging cars really are.

"We must address the climate emergency and biodiversity loss - and get Ashwell Springs flowing all year.

You may also want to watch:

"We must ensure the air we all breathe is clean, not polluted, the food we all eat is healthy in production and consumption, the packaging we all use is bio-safe.

"I want a society that values you for who you are. Green politics means fairer tax and benefits.

"Today everyone can earn £48 per week in untaxed income. Yet the current government expects those with no income or insecure jobs to go without any income for 5 weeks - could you survive with no income for 5 weeks?

"This forces people into poverty and at worst kills them.

"Only the Greens propose a better simpler system - Universal Basic Income (UBI) - everyone receives the £48 per week directly, guaranteed.

"Every trial shows big improvements. People become confident, they find jobs that suits them, employment increases, income increases.

"Plus, other costs reduce: health care, social care, drug issues, policing, justice, benefits administration, etc.

"It is a system that more than pays for itself.

"Brexit - once parliament agreed on a deal, you should vote to confirm you still want to leave with that specific deal - or remain. And ban the topic for 20 years!

"The future is Green."

Most Read

Tesco apologises for Stevenage store smell

Linda Auburn says her mother can no longer shop in Tesco at The Forum in Stevenage because there are no trolleys for wheelchair users. Picture: Danny Loo.

Police investigate claims of bare-footed toddler wandering alone in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information about a claim that a child was wandering alone in bare feet in Stevenage this morning. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after elderly woman’s bag stolen in Stevenage - but do you know the victim?

A 41-year-old man was arrested following the theft of an elderly woman's bag in Stevenage

Pedestrian killed in Henlow crash

A man in his 50s has died after he was hit by a car in Langford Road, Henlow. Picture: Archant

14 new names added to Herts’ Most Wanted list

Hertfordshire Constabulary's Most Wanted list has been updated with new names

Most Read

Tesco apologises for Stevenage store smell

Linda Auburn says her mother can no longer shop in Tesco at The Forum in Stevenage because there are no trolleys for wheelchair users. Picture: Danny Loo.

Police investigate claims of bare-footed toddler wandering alone in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information about a claim that a child was wandering alone in bare feet in Stevenage this morning. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after elderly woman’s bag stolen in Stevenage - but do you know the victim?

A 41-year-old man was arrested following the theft of an elderly woman's bag in Stevenage

Pedestrian killed in Henlow crash

A man in his 50s has died after he was hit by a car in Langford Road, Henlow. Picture: Archant

14 new names added to Herts’ Most Wanted list

Hertfordshire Constabulary's Most Wanted list has been updated with new names

Latest from the The Comet

Green candidate for North East Herts Tim Lee on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Green party parliamentary candidate for North East Herts, Tim Lee. Picture: Kara Lee

Conservative candidate for North East Herts Sir Oliver Heald on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Conservative parliamentary candidate North East Herts, Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Sir Oliver Heald

Labour candidate for North East Herts Kelley Green on why you should vote for her in the General Election

North East Herts' parliamentary candidate for Labour, Kelley Green. Picture: Kelley Green

Liberal Democrat candidate for North East Herts Amy Finch on why you should vote for her in the General Election

Liberal Democrat candidate for North East Herts, Amy Finch. Picture: Courtesy of Amy Finch

Biker taken to Lister Hospital after A505 collision near Hitchin

A motorcyclist was taken to Lister Hospital last night. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists