Advanced search

Independent candidate for North East Beds Adam Zerny on why you should vote for him in the General Election

PUBLISHED: 11:38 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 10 December 2019

Independent parliamentary candidate for North East Beds Adam Zerny

Independent parliamentary candidate for North East Beds Adam Zerny

Archant

Adam Zerny, an Independent parliamentary candidate for North East Bedfordshire, has explained in his own words why you should vote for him in the 2019 General Election.

I have lived in Potton for 13 years and have been an Independent councillor on Central Bedfordshire Council for the last 8 years.

I have:

- Fought successfully against Overdevelopment

- Brought together 100 anti-development groups for a national campaign

- Argued for better amenities, and more affordable housing in our area

- Worked with Beds Police to get more officers on the beat

- Repeatedly raised concerns about our environment

You may also want to watch:

Brexit and Climate are big issues, but you're voting for an MP to represent you once Brexit is "done". Your MP will need to keep up the pressure to tackle climate change in the face of climate deniers.

You have the opportunity to back an Independent candidate. This means no party to tell me what to think or how to vote.

The Conservatives see this as a safe seat and no-one I know has spoken to them or seen them do any campaigning. Their candidate doesn't live here and was parachuted in, after losing in Bedford two years ago.

Labour and the Lib Dems have never won here and are extremely unlikely to. A vote for them is a wasted vote.

I am the only one who can win this seat from the Conservatives. At the last local election I won 87 per cent of the vote in the ward I represent at Central Bedfordshire Council.

In the last five weeks, I've visited every town and village in our constituency. When I came to Arlesey, Stotfold and Fairfeld, people told me overdevelopment, speeding, schools, rural policing, infrastructure and amenities were what affect people's lives. If you go to my website or facebook page you can see videos of me discussing these issues with residents.

Residents have made me feel very welcome while I've been on the campaign trail and this is now a close race. Labour and the Lib Dems are nowhere to be seen. I can win this election.

Make a real difference.

Vote for someone who lives in your area, who will put our communities before party politics and who has been getting things done for eight years.

Vote Independent.

Most Read

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Hitchin and Baldock schools in academy trust talks

Tim Litchfield and Frances Manning, headteachers of The Knights Templar School and Hitchin Girls' School. Picture: Archant

Teenage boy suffers head injuries after attack with metal pole in Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a metal pole in Hitchin

Have you seen missing teenager Alicia Sesay from Letchworth?

Alicia Sesay, 17, has gone missing from her home in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage mechanical engineer wins national apprentice award and vows to ‘smash stereotypes’

Mechanical engineering apprentice Tatiana Peters is determined to help break the stereotype that engineering is too technical, dull and a man's world. Picture: Courtesy of MBDA

Most Read

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Hitchin and Baldock schools in academy trust talks

Tim Litchfield and Frances Manning, headteachers of The Knights Templar School and Hitchin Girls' School. Picture: Archant

Teenage boy suffers head injuries after attack with metal pole in Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a metal pole in Hitchin

Have you seen missing teenager Alicia Sesay from Letchworth?

Alicia Sesay, 17, has gone missing from her home in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage mechanical engineer wins national apprentice award and vows to ‘smash stereotypes’

Mechanical engineering apprentice Tatiana Peters is determined to help break the stereotype that engineering is too technical, dull and a man's world. Picture: Courtesy of MBDA

Latest from the The Comet

Independent candidate for North East Beds Adam Zerny on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Independent parliamentary candidate for North East Beds Adam Zerny

Labour candidate for North East Beds Julian Vaughan on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Labour candidate for North East Bedfordshire, Julian Vaughan. Picture: NE Beds CLP

Liberal Democrat candidate for North East Beds Daniel Norton on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Liberal Democrat candidate for North East Bedfordshire, Daniel Norton, with party leader Jo Swinson. Picture: Liberal Democrats

Conservative candidate for North East Beds Richard Fuller on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Conserative Candidate for North East Beds, Richard Fuller. Picture: NEBeds Conservatives

Green candidate for North East Beds Philippa Fleming on why you should vote for her in the General Election

Green Party candidate for North East Bedfordshire, Philippa Fleming. Picture: Susan Hunt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists