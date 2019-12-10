Independent candidate for North East Beds Adam Zerny on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Adam Zerny, an Independent parliamentary candidate for North East Bedfordshire, has explained in his own words why you should vote for him in the 2019 General Election.

I have lived in Potton for 13 years and have been an Independent councillor on Central Bedfordshire Council for the last 8 years.

I have:

- Fought successfully against Overdevelopment

- Brought together 100 anti-development groups for a national campaign

- Argued for better amenities, and more affordable housing in our area

- Worked with Beds Police to get more officers on the beat

- Repeatedly raised concerns about our environment

Brexit and Climate are big issues, but you're voting for an MP to represent you once Brexit is "done". Your MP will need to keep up the pressure to tackle climate change in the face of climate deniers.

You have the opportunity to back an Independent candidate. This means no party to tell me what to think or how to vote.

The Conservatives see this as a safe seat and no-one I know has spoken to them or seen them do any campaigning. Their candidate doesn't live here and was parachuted in, after losing in Bedford two years ago.

Labour and the Lib Dems have never won here and are extremely unlikely to. A vote for them is a wasted vote.

I am the only one who can win this seat from the Conservatives. At the last local election I won 87 per cent of the vote in the ward I represent at Central Bedfordshire Council.

In the last five weeks, I've visited every town and village in our constituency. When I came to Arlesey, Stotfold and Fairfeld, people told me overdevelopment, speeding, schools, rural policing, infrastructure and amenities were what affect people's lives. If you go to my website or facebook page you can see videos of me discussing these issues with residents.

Residents have made me feel very welcome while I've been on the campaign trail and this is now a close race. Labour and the Lib Dems are nowhere to be seen. I can win this election.

Make a real difference.

Vote for someone who lives in your area, who will put our communities before party politics and who has been getting things done for eight years.

