Green candidate for North East Beds Philippa Fleming on why you should vote for her in the General Election

Green Party candidate for North East Bedfordshire, Philippa Fleming. Picture: Susan Hunt Archant

Philippa Fleming, the Green parliamentary candidate for North East Bedfordshire, has explained in her own words why you should vote for her in the 2019 General Election.

"I am a Green Party activist who has lived and worked in Bedfordshire for over 30 years.

"I am a qualified nursery nurse and have previously worked in administration and customer service roles, including for Bedfordshire County Council.

"I am proud to have been adopted by the Green Party as their candidate for North East Bedfordshire in the General Election on December 12.

"I have an adult daughter, and suffer with Hypermobility Spectrum Disorder.

"I enjoy singing, watching live music, and watching films, especially natural history and sci-fi.

"This election is being portrayed as the "Brexit" election. I disagree. It is about so much more.

"I do support the People's Vote and a further referendum before we leave the European Union, but election is really about the climate crisis, which is our single biggest threat and we really need to get on top of this now.

"We only have five years to tackle these issues and only the Green Party is truly committed to tackling them.

"It is a tragedy that there are 14 million people living in poverty in this country today - I count myself as part of this group.

"I want to see a redistribution of wealth and a fair tax system. I want our young people to feel like they belong and those that need that extra bit of help to be supported.

"To achieve this we need:

- Affordable, decent housing

- The introduction of a universal basic income,

- Renationalisation of the NHS, care services, energy, and public transport

- Adequate funding for the police and fire services,

- Increased funding for schools, the abolition of SATs testing and university tuition fees, and the cancellation of student debt,

- A proportional and representative electoral system.

"We need to start working together for the benefit of all life, to become more empathetic.

"A vote for me on December 12 is a vote to protect our precious environment.

"It's a vote for a fairer and more sustainable system, stronger communities, and better services and support for all of us."