North East Bedfordshire stays blue as Conservatives poll twice as many votes as Labour
PUBLISHED: 04:50 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 05:03 13 December 2019
Archant
North East Bedfordshire has stayed blue as Conservative Richard Fuller polled more than double his nearest rival in the 2019 General Election.
Mr Fuller received more than 38,000 votes, with Labour's Julian Vaughan his nearest challenge with 14,160 backers.
The Bedford-born candidate replaces Alistair Burt in the seat, after the pro-Remainer stepped down after voting against the Government over Brexit.
The North East Bedfordshire 2019 General Election result in full is as follows:
Richard Fuller (Con) 38,443
Julian Vaughan (Lab) 14,160
Daniel Norton (LD) 7,999
Adam Zerny (Ind) 2,525
Philippa Fleming (G) 1,891