North East Bedfordshire stays blue as Conservatives poll twice as many votes as Labour

North East Bedfordshire has stayed blue as Conservative Richard Fuller polled more than double his nearest rival in the 2019 General Election.

Mr Fuller received more than 38,000 votes, with Labour's Julian Vaughan his nearest challenge with 14,160 backers.

The Bedford-born candidate replaces Alistair Burt in the seat, after the pro-Remainer stepped down after voting against the Government over Brexit.

The North East Bedfordshire 2019 General Election result in full is as follows:

Richard Fuller (Con) 38,443

Julian Vaughan (Lab) 14,160

Daniel Norton (LD) 7,999

Adam Zerny (Ind) 2,525

Philippa Fleming (G) 1,891