Conservative candidate for North East Beds Richard Fuller on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Richard Fuller, Conservative Candidate for North East Beds

Richard Fuller, the Conservative party candidate for the North East Bedfordshire constituency, has explained in his own words why you should vote for him in the upcoming 2019 General Election.

"Bedford was where I was born and educated and where I was MP from 2010 to 2017.

"After university I advised, managed and invested in businesses in countries such as Australia, Korea, the Philippines and the United States.

"I have a passion for the creativity, innovation and potential of start-ups and small businesses and am currently chairman of an educational technology company.

"I am eager to put this broad life experience to work in the next Parliament."

"I supported Brexit at the referendum.

"Now, 3 years later, my main priority is to pass the deal secured by the Prime Minister so we can start building the new relationship with our European friends and make progress on other political priorities that have been stalled.

"Frankly, I am appalled by much of the recent 'political debate', which has created more division when it should have sought to heal and where listening to people with differing views has been replaced by belligerence.

"Further delay on implementing the referendum decision to Leave will only encourage those who wish to divide us.

"There is a desire for higher government spending on health, police and education which I will support to the extent that is prudent for taxpayers - both of this and future generations.

"Locally, my priorities will be to improve access to GP surgeries; to win resources for effective policing to combat crime in our towns and villages.

"I also want to ensure new housing developments both maintain the rural character of Bedfordshire and are accompanied by appropriate facilities and infrastructure.

"I will continue efforts to secure major capital improvements to our roads and rail networks and to secure improvements to their reliability and efficiency which are so important, especially for the increasing number of commuters.

"This election is a clear choice and your choice should be Conservative."