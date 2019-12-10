Advanced search

Conservative candidate for North East Beds Richard Fuller on why you should vote for him in the General Election

PUBLISHED: 11:37 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 10 December 2019

Conserative Candidate for North East Beds, Richard Fuller. Picture: NEBeds Conservatives

Conserative Candidate for North East Beds, Richard Fuller. Picture: NEBeds Conservatives

Archant

Richard Fuller, the Conservative party candidate for the North East Bedfordshire constituency, has explained in his own words why you should vote for him in the upcoming 2019 General Election.

"Bedford was where I was born and educated and where I was MP from 2010 to 2017.

"After university I advised, managed and invested in businesses in countries such as Australia, Korea, the Philippines and the United States.

"I have a passion for the creativity, innovation and potential of start-ups and small businesses and am currently chairman of an educational technology company.

"I am eager to put this broad life experience to work in the next Parliament."

"I supported Brexit at the referendum.

You may also want to watch:

"Now, 3 years later, my main priority is to pass the deal secured by the Prime Minister so we can start building the new relationship with our European friends and make progress on other political priorities that have been stalled.

"Frankly, I am appalled by much of the recent 'political debate', which has created more division when it should have sought to heal and where listening to people with differing views has been replaced by belligerence.

"Further delay on implementing the referendum decision to Leave will only encourage those who wish to divide us.

"There is a desire for higher government spending on health, police and education which I will support to the extent that is prudent for taxpayers - both of this and future generations.

"Locally, my priorities will be to improve access to GP surgeries; to win resources for effective policing to combat crime in our towns and villages.

"I also want to ensure new housing developments both maintain the rural character of Bedfordshire and are accompanied by appropriate facilities and infrastructure.

"I will continue efforts to secure major capital improvements to our roads and rail networks and to secure improvements to their reliability and efficiency which are so important, especially for the increasing number of commuters.

"This election is a clear choice and your choice should be Conservative."

Most Read

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Hitchin and Baldock schools in academy trust talks

Tim Litchfield and Frances Manning, headteachers of The Knights Templar School and Hitchin Girls' School. Picture: Archant

Teenage boy suffers head injuries after attack with metal pole in Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a metal pole in Hitchin

Have you seen missing teenager Alicia Sesay from Letchworth?

Alicia Sesay, 17, has gone missing from her home in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage mechanical engineer wins national apprentice award and vows to ‘smash stereotypes’

Mechanical engineering apprentice Tatiana Peters is determined to help break the stereotype that engineering is too technical, dull and a man's world. Picture: Courtesy of MBDA

Most Read

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Hitchin and Baldock schools in academy trust talks

Tim Litchfield and Frances Manning, headteachers of The Knights Templar School and Hitchin Girls' School. Picture: Archant

Teenage boy suffers head injuries after attack with metal pole in Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a metal pole in Hitchin

Have you seen missing teenager Alicia Sesay from Letchworth?

Alicia Sesay, 17, has gone missing from her home in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage mechanical engineer wins national apprentice award and vows to ‘smash stereotypes’

Mechanical engineering apprentice Tatiana Peters is determined to help break the stereotype that engineering is too technical, dull and a man's world. Picture: Courtesy of MBDA

Latest from the The Comet

Independent candidate for North East Beds Adam Zerny on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Independent parliamentary candidate for North East Beds Adam Zerny

Labour candidate for North East Beds Julian Vaughan on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Labour candidate for North East Bedfordshire, Julian Vaughan. Picture: NE Beds CLP

Liberal Democrat candidate for North East Beds Daniel Norton on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Liberal Democrat candidate for North East Bedfordshire, Daniel Norton, with party leader Jo Swinson. Picture: Liberal Democrats

Conservative candidate for North East Beds Richard Fuller on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Conserative Candidate for North East Beds, Richard Fuller. Picture: NEBeds Conservatives

Green candidate for North East Beds Philippa Fleming on why you should vote for her in the General Election

Green Party candidate for North East Bedfordshire, Philippa Fleming. Picture: Susan Hunt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists