Wards close to visitors at Stevenage's Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

PUBLISHED: 11:14 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 11 November 2019

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors due to an increase in norovirus cases in the community.

Norovirus causes diarrhoea and sickness, is highly contagious and can affect people of all ages.

A spokesman for the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Lister, said: "Over the past few days there has been an increase in the number of cases of norovirus in and around Stevenage.

"It is currently affecting a number of patients at Lister and, as a result, the hospital has temporarily closed some wards to visiting to help prevent further spread of this virus. Visitors are advised to check if wards are open before visiting.

"If you are feeling ill or have recently had diarrhoea or vomiting, it is really important you do not visit the hospital until you are at least 72 hours free of symptoms. Visitors are also encouraged to wash hands before and after visits."

