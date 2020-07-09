Mother and daughter reunited as Stevenage care home reopens after lockdown

A care home in Stevenage has reopened for the first time since lockdown was imposed, allowing family members to see each other again after four long months.

Jubilee Court in Haywood Close, Stevenage reopened on Monday – the first time non-essential visits had been allowed at the home since March.

Since then, residents have been keeping in touch with loved ones by letter, telephone calls and video calls, but Monday marked the first time that family members like Chris Jarmaine and her 89–year–old mother Ann could be reunited.

Ann, one of Jubilee Court’s residents, couldn’t stop smiling when she saw her daughter for the first time since lockdown began.

Despite the distance between them, the pair were able to chat and catch up with one another, and even gave each other ‘air’ hugs to maintain a safe distance.

After her visit Chris said: “It’s been so wonderful to see mum again. It’s absolutely lovely because she looks so well and she’s been cared for so well by everyone here at Jubilee Court, from the housekeeping staff all the way to the manager.

“Everyone’s the same, they are a team. They have been fantastic – they have kept Mum busy and she has been doing things that she has never done before.

“I have missed Mum but I have kept in contact. Every Monday I phone her, Tuesdays I send in a parcel for her with sweets and a book or a magazine, Thursdays I send a four-minute video for her and Friday I phone her again.

“Jubilee Court have been brilliant and we have had great contact so I haven’t had to worry. You couldn’t wish for a better care home; they are marvellous”.