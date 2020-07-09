Advanced search

Mother and daughter reunited as Stevenage care home reopens after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:57 09 July 2020

Chris and Ann are reunited in person for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began. Picture: Cassie Larham

Chris and Ann are reunited in person for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began. Picture: Cassie Larham

Archant

A care home in Stevenage has reopened for the first time since lockdown was imposed, allowing family members to see each other again after four long months.

Jubilee Court in Haywood Close, Stevenage reopened on Monday – the first time non-essential visits had been allowed at the home since March.

Since then, residents have been keeping in touch with loved ones by letter, telephone calls and video calls, but Monday marked the first time that family members like Chris Jarmaine and her 89–year–old mother Ann could be reunited.

Ann, one of Jubilee Court’s residents, couldn’t stop smiling when she saw her daughter for the first time since lockdown began.

You may also want to watch:

Despite the distance between them, the pair were able to chat and catch up with one another, and even gave each other ‘air’ hugs to maintain a safe distance.

After her visit Chris said: “It’s been so wonderful to see mum again. It’s absolutely lovely because she looks so well and she’s been cared for so well by everyone here at Jubilee Court, from the housekeeping staff all the way to the manager.

“Everyone’s the same, they are a team. They have been fantastic – they have kept Mum busy and she has been doing things that she has never done before.

“I have missed Mum but I have kept in contact. Every Monday I phone her, Tuesdays I send in a parcel for her with sweets and a book or a magazine, Thursdays I send a four-minute video for her and Friday I phone her again.

“Jubilee Court have been brilliant and we have had great contact so I haven’t had to worry. You couldn’t wish for a better care home; they are marvellous”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Stevenage pubs and restaurants embrace the ‘new normal’ as punters return

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Stevenage pubs and restaurants embrace the ‘new normal’ as punters return

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the The Comet

Gymnastics clubs across Herts get support from the governing body to return

Stevenage Sports Acro Club are one local club who had to close their doors once the coronavirus pandemic hit

Mother and daughter reunited as Stevenage care home reopens after lockdown

Chris and Ann are reunited in person for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began. Picture: Cassie Larham

Have you seen missing Katie Tanser from Stevenage?

14-year-old Katie Tanser from Stevenage is believed to have gone missing. Picture: Herts Police

Man on electric scooter stabbed in Stotfold park

Beds police are appealing for information about the incident.

Teens named after facing court over Hitchin spitting incident

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a spitting incident in Hitchin. Picture: ARCHANT