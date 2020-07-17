Advanced search

Stevenage MP appeals for NHS hero nominations for parliamentary awards

PUBLISHED: 14:07 18 July 2020

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland is encouraging constituents to nominate their NHS heroes. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Archant

Do you know a healthcare hero who deserves special recognition? Nominations for this year’s NHS Parliamentary Awards are now open and Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland wants to hear from constituents about contenders.

The annual awards have 10 categories, including the Care and Compassion Award and the Rising Star Award.

Mr McPartland said: “Each year I nominate local NHS teams for the amazing work they do. This year I am looking for individuals or teams who have innovated, impressed and made a real difference to how our NHS provides care for patients.

“If you know someone who fits that description, I want to hear about them. Send your nominations to stephen@stephenmcpartland.co.uk

before September 1 so I can nominate our fantastic local NHS heroes.”

For more information, and to download a nomination form, visit england.nhs.uk/nhs-parliamentary-awards/how-to-nominate/

