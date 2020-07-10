Stevenage ‘hometown heroes’ sought for 2020 National Lottery Awards

The National Lottery is searching Stevenage for ‘hometown heroes’ and ‘lockdown legends’ as part of the 2020 National Lottery Awards.

This year, National Lottery funded projects will – for the first time – honour individuals who have made an extraordinary impact in their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Lottery are calling for nominations for those who have done inspirational things. Winners in each category will receive a £3,000 cash prize for their organisation.

Jonathan Tuchner, from The National Lottery, said: “Now, more than ever, people have rallied together, and individuals are performing inspirational acts and extraordinary endeavours. We want to honour them as part of this year’s National Lottery Awards.”

To make a nomination, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions. All nominees must work or act for a National Lottery funded organisation, or have received National Lottery funding.