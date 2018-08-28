Young people bring happiness to elderly living in Stevenage nursing home

Nobel School students with staff and residents at Roebuck Nursing Home. Picture: Roebuck Nursing Home. Archant

Students from a secondary school and children from a day nursery have been busy bringing smiles to the faces of elderly people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents living at Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage have enjoyed a musical production of Grease, performed by sixth form students from The Nobel School.

The nursing home is also working closely with Twizzle Tops Day Nursery in Stevenage, with children aged three to five visiting the home weekly and participating in activities with the residents.

Resident Doreen Maslin said: “The young people visiting the home really put smiles on people’s faces. I look forward to their visits.”

Home manager Lisa-Marie Donovan said: “The home is working hard on new projects to bring the elderly and young together.

“The residents really enjoy the company of younger people. Many are parents and grandparents and benefit from the interaction.”