Letchworth tattoo studio urges artists to share their PPE amid national shortage

A tattoo studio in Letchworth is calling on local artists to share their PPE equipment with care workers, NHS staff, and anyone in need of protection against COVID-19.

No Morals Tattoos, in Leys Avenue, received an overwhelming response on social media after promising to give away all of its protective equipment amid the national shortage.

Earlier this week the studio gave away 150 face masks, four rolls of aprons, and a healthy stock of gloves to North Herts Police and a number of local carers.

Alice Johnson, owner of No Morals, said she had the idea to donate her supply after speaking to clients and friends who were struggling to get hold of much-needed PPE.

Alice said: “I have a lot of friends who work in the care industry, and in the NHS. And like everyone else I’ve been watching the news and seen the shortages. The reality is, our PPE was only going to sit in our shop and gather dust.

“There are people out there who are going to need it more than us.” Alice says that most licensed parlours use nitrile powder free gloves which are suitable for NHS workers – though standard paper surgical masks are unlikely to meet the grade for those fighting the virus on the front line.

But, Alice says, there is still a “community out there who need them.”

“At the studio, we know how difficult it can be to get hold of PPE supplies. We order from the same suppliers who also serve the NHS, so we’ve seen first hand the challenge of getting basic medical surface disinfectant, gloves, aprons, hand sanitizers.”

“What I would say to our industry at the moment, is that we don’t need our PPE. We’re playing our part by staying at home, so let’s give others the supplies they need.”

In a post on social media yesterday afternoon, Alice and her husband Tom issued the clarion call to fellow tattoo studios in Letchworth, Stevenage, Hitchin and beyond.

The post read: “We would love to see the tattoo community get involved and #shareyourppe”

If you own a tattoo studio, or are an artist which uses PPE, get in touch with No Morals by visiting their Facebook page, or you can email us at news@thecomet.net.