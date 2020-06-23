Advanced search

No coronavirus deaths at East and North Herts NHS Trust hospitals since June 10

PUBLISHED: 12:25 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 23 June 2020

East & North Herts NHS Trust hasn't recorded a coronavirus death for the last 13 days. Picture: Danny Loo

East & North Herts NHS Trust hasn't recorded a coronavirus death for the last 13 days. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

No COVID-19 deaths have been recorded at East and North Herts NHS Trust hospitals since June 10, the longest period without a death since early March.

The trust, which runs Lister Hospital in Stevenage and the New QEII in Welwyn Garden City, has now gone nearly two weeks without recording a COVID-19 death, a sure signal that the virus is on the retreat in Hertfordshire, as it is nationally.

Yesterday, the coronavirus death toll rose by 15 – the lowest daily rise since mid-March.

You may also want to watch:

Overall, the trust has recorded 161 COVID-19 related deaths, including Lister GP Dr Abdorreza Sedghi, who sadly passed away in May.

By way of comparison, 275 deaths have been recorded at the Luton & Dunstable NHS Trust, while West Herts – which oversees Watford General, and St Albans City hospital – has seen 361.

The latest ONS weekly figures, released today, show that of the deaths registered in week 24, 1,114 mentioned COVID-19 – the lowest number of deaths involving COVID-19 in the last nine weeks, accounting for 11.2 per cent of all deaths.

*Interpretation of the latest data should take into account the fact that totals are likely to be updated in future releases for more recent dates.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Stolen vehicle ends up on roof after collision in Hitchin

Did you witness this incident in Hitchin? Picture: Archant

Letchworth cash and carry to open on Saturdays amid popular demand

The cash and carry will now be open three days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

District council and MP lock horns as battle over free parking in Hitchin begins

North Hertfordshire District Council is expecting to lose £1.4m in parking revenue this year. Picture: Archant

Grieving Stevenage DJ plans European charity tour in memory of dad who lost brave cancer battle

Cecil and his son Michael were very close, so Michael is determined to raise money for cancer charities in his father's memory. Picture: Courtesy of Michael Steward

Down but not out as Stevenage chairman vows he is ready for more battles

Chairman Phil Wallace is considering a legal challenge after Stevenage headed towards relegation from the Football League. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Most Read

Stolen vehicle ends up on roof after collision in Hitchin

Did you witness this incident in Hitchin? Picture: Archant

Letchworth cash and carry to open on Saturdays amid popular demand

The cash and carry will now be open three days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

District council and MP lock horns as battle over free parking in Hitchin begins

North Hertfordshire District Council is expecting to lose £1.4m in parking revenue this year. Picture: Archant

Grieving Stevenage DJ plans European charity tour in memory of dad who lost brave cancer battle

Cecil and his son Michael were very close, so Michael is determined to raise money for cancer charities in his father's memory. Picture: Courtesy of Michael Steward

Down but not out as Stevenage chairman vows he is ready for more battles

Chairman Phil Wallace is considering a legal challenge after Stevenage headed towards relegation from the Football League. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Latest from the The Comet

No coronavirus deaths at East and North Herts NHS Trust hospitals since June 10

East & North Herts NHS Trust hasn't recorded a coronavirus death for the last 13 days. Picture: Danny Loo

Former Hatfield police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

A former Hatfield police officer is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court. Picture: Helen Drake

Transition Town Letchworth: How to make your garden ‘bee friendly’

In her latest column, Diane Ketcher extols the virtues of bee life our gardens. Picture: TTL

Stolen vehicle ends up on roof after collision in Hitchin

Did you witness this incident in Hitchin? Picture: Archant

Letchworth cash and carry to open on Saturdays amid popular demand

The cash and carry will now be open three days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry