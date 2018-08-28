No-confidence vote rejection has ‘cleared the air’ according to MP Bim Afolami

Hitchin & Harpenden MP Bim Afolami says the failure of a no-confidence in the Conservative government has "cleared the air". Picture: Chris McAndrew Archant

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami believes Theresa May’s Conservative government surviving the vote of no confidence has “cleared the air” – with the date for the UK to leave the EU looming.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s motion of no confidence was rejected in the House of Commons last night by 325 votes to 306 – a majority of 19 – with all Conservative MPs voting against the motion.

Mr Afolami is pleased the Prime Minister and her government can now focus on negotiating a deal to leave the EU on March 29.

“I’m glad the Prime Minister and the Conservative government have won the confidence of the House of Commons,” he said.

“This vote has cleared the air, and now we can focus on what matters – preventing a no-deal outcome while delivering on the result of the 2016 referendum.

“That’s what people voted for, and the Prime Minister has my full support in securing that objective.”

Following the Mrs May’s Brexit deal defeat on Tuesday, a second meaningful vote is reportedly scheduled for January 29.