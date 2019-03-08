Stevenage Citizens Advice boss to leave after one year

Nina Villa will be moving on from her role as chief executive soon. Picture: Citizens' Advice. Archant

Citizens Advice Stevenage has announced that their chief executive will be leaving, one year after taking the top job at the organisation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nina Villa, who moved into the role last July, will be taking a new role with the national charity Guide Dogs.

An interim chief executive officer arrangement is currently being finalised and is set to be announced in due course.

You may also want to watch:

Nina said: "After a year of leading this amazing organisation, I have decided it's time to move on.

"Working with the fantastic team of staff and volunteers at Citizens Advice Stevenage has been a fascinating, enjoyable and rewarding experience and I thank them all for their dedication and commitment to our vital work in the community.

"As a huge animal lover, I couldn't resist the opportunity to work with dogs and I am therefore delighted to be taking up a role with Guide Dogs.

"Whilst terribly sad to be leaving my excellent team in Stevenage, I am certain that they will continue to lead the way in supporting the most vulnerable in the town and across Hertfordshire."