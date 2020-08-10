Advanced search

Have you seen missing 16-year-old Nikita Alimo from Baldock?

PUBLISHED: 17:21 10 August 2020

Have you seen missing Nikita Alimo from Baldock? Picture: Herts police

Have you seen missing Nikita Alimo from Baldock? Picture: Herts police

An appeal has been launched to help trace a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from Baldock.

Nikita Alimo was last seen on Thursday, August 6, and it is believed she may be in Essex – but the teenager also has links to Birmingham.

Nikita is white, with a light olive tan, around 5 foot 4”, with ginger blonde curly, medium length hair, an eyebrow piercing, a lip piercing on the top of her lip and one on the bottom of her lip.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Nikita since she was reported missing is asked to contact police straight away.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Nikita now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.

