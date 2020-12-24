One man's fancy dress challenge brings Christmas funding boost to mental health charities

Published: 12:00 PM December 24, 2020

Nick Jemetta has donned 12 Christmas-themed fancy dress costumes to his work video calls to spread cheer and raise money for Age UK Hertfordshire and the North Herts and Stevenage Samaritans. - Credit: Nicholas Jemetta

A Hitchin man has raised over £5,000 and counting for multiple charities by wearing fancy dress to work.

Father of two Nick Jemetta, 37, has worn nearly 35 different fancy dress outfits across two lockdowns, attending hundreds of video calls.

Nick Jemetta dressed up as Scrooge as one of his 12 Days of Christmas fancy dress challenge. - Credit: Nick Jemetta

He’s used fancy dress to make people laugh and to encourage more conversations about mental health, having seen his own mental health boosted by wearing the costumes.

Nick is approaching the end of his second challenge, wearing 12 Christmas-themed costumes to create festive cheer, joy and laughter for the elderly, isolated and lonely in the town.

Nick Jemetta donned 12 different Christmas outfits for mental health charities. - Credit: Nick Jemetta

Having recognised that this Christmas will be like no other, he felt compelled to support the mental health of those in the local community who are most at risk of feeling isolated and lonely.

Nick Jemetta has raised more than £5,000 for Age UK Hertfordshire and North Herts and Stevenage Samaritans. - Credit: Nick Jemetta

In his latest challenge he’s raising money for Age UK Hertfordshire and North Herts and Stevenage Samaritans, and he is exceeding his £1,000 target, with donations of nearly £1,500.

Combined with the money he raised during the first lockdown, he’s now raised over £5,000 for charity this year.

Nick Jemetta has raised more than £5,000 with his fancy dress challenges across both lockdowns. - Credit: Nick Jemetta

With his own lived experience of mental ill health, Nick knows how what it’s like to feel isolated and alone.

Nick said: “This year has been like no other. Our lives have been restricted more than we ever thought possible, with serious consequences for the physical and mental health of millions of people across the country.

Nick Jemetta in one of his 12 Christmas outfits in aid of Age UK Hertfordshire and North Herts and Stevenage Samaritans. - Credit: Nick Jemetta

"I wanted to do something to help – and while I’m not a doctor or nurse, I’ve found my calling in dressing up to make everyone around me laugh.

"It’s been brilliant fun and I’m proud of what I’ve achieved. I’m most proud of the impact the donations will have, especially for Age UK Herts and Samaritans North Herts.

Mrs Claus made an appearance at Nick's work video calls during his 12 Days of Christmas dress up challenge. - Credit: Nick Jemetta

"Knowing the money will directly support the most isolated, lonely and emotionally distressed people in my community is the best Christmas present I could have hoped for!”

To support Nick's fundraising, go to justgiving.com/team/12daysofchristmasfancydress or justgiving.com/team/workinfancydress.