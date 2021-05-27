Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Fancy dress fundraiser calling on public to join in on final challenge

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:53 PM May 27, 2021    Updated: 3:58 PM May 27, 2021
During the first lockdown, Nick Jemetta raised more than £4,000 for charity with his fancydress fundraiser.

Nick Jemetta has raised almost £9,000 for charity with his fancy dress fundraisers

Over the last year, you may have stumbled across Nick Jemetta, a father-of-two from Hitchin who has been brightening up Zoom calls with an array of fancy dress, all in the name of charity.

Nick, 37,  has worn more than 80 different outfits over lockdown and is now calling on the general public to join in.

Nick Jemetta/Archant

Hitchin's Nick Jemetta is on the last push of his fundraising challenge - Credit: Nick Jemetta/Archant

Planning to wear his 100th outfit on June 11, Nick is calling for people to dress up with him, donning fancy dress - including the weird and wonderful - in a bid to get people taking about mental health as we emerge from the pandemic.

Through his fundraising feat, Nick has raised almost £9,000 for national and local charities, while also working toward making mental health conversations less scary, less daunting and more accessible. 

Having seen his own mental health boosted by wearing the costumes, his fancy dress exploits have gone viral, and have seen him interviewed live on BBC Breakfast.

Nick Jemetta/Archant

Nick's fun community fundraiser has drawn in almost £9,000 of donations - Credit: Nick Jemetta/Archant

Nick, who is an award-winning mental health campaigner alongside his day job in digital and technology, has his own lived experience of mental ill health, making it his mission to prove that our mental health does not define or limit our potential, or our happiness.

“This past year has been like no other," Nick said. "Our lives have been restricted more than we ever thought possible, with serious consequences for the physical and mental health of millions of people across the country.

"I wanted to do something to help - and while I’m not a doctor or nurse, I’ve found my calling in dressing up to make everyone around me laugh, and to open-up conversations."

Nick Jemetta/Archant

Nick will be donning his 100th fancy dress outfit on June 11 - Credit: Nick Jemetta/Archant

He added that fancy dress is universally relatable and accessible: "Changing my appearance has positively altered the dynamic with whoever I’m speaking to.

"It gets people laughing and smiling which is an easy way to make ourselves feel happier, and it provides a gateway to get to know someone better; to understand what they’re experiencing and where they might be struggling.”

To donate to Nick's fundraiser online, visit justgiving.com/team/workinfancydress.

