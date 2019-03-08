Holwell artist to brave the open sea for charity

An artist from Holwell is set to swim to the Isle of Wight for a spinal injury charity next month.

Nick Harrison Jones, who has lived in the village for 20 years, will be swimmning the three miles from Stokes Bay to the Isle of Wight on Monday, July 15.

The money he raises for this feat will go to Aspire, a charity which supports people who have suffered spinal injuries.

The London-based charity hits home for Nick, who slipped a disk in his back two years ago.

Nick said: "People don't realise serious, life changing injuries could happen to anyone. Life can become so difficult.

"I can't imagine how challenging it must be with other more serious conditions."

Nick was fortunate enough to fully recover from his injury, and wants to raise awareness of the difficulties that spinal injuries can bring.

Alongside his open water swim, Nick is selling his artwork at Holwell's annual Scarecrow Festival between July 6 and 7, with half the proceeds going to Aspire.