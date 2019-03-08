Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Holwell artist to brave the open sea for charity

PUBLISHED: 10:57 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 28 June 2019

Nick Harrison Jones will be swimming to the Isle of Wight in July. Picture: Nick Harrison Jones

Nick Harrison Jones will be swimming to the Isle of Wight in July. Picture: Nick Harrison Jones

Archant

An artist from Holwell is set to swim to the Isle of Wight for a spinal injury charity next month.

Nick Harrison Jones, who has lived in the village for 20 years, will be swimmning the three miles from Stokes Bay to the Isle of Wight on Monday, July 15.

The money he raises for this feat will go to Aspire, a charity which supports people who have suffered spinal injuries.

You may also want to watch:

The London-based charity hits home for Nick, who slipped a disk in his back two years ago.

Nick said: "People don't realise serious, life changing injuries could happen to anyone. Life can become so difficult.

"I can't imagine how challenging it must be with other more serious conditions."

Nick was fortunate enough to fully recover from his injury, and wants to raise awareness of the difficulties that spinal injuries can bring.

Alongside his open water swim, Nick is selling his artwork at Holwell's annual Scarecrow Festival between July 6 and 7, with half the proceeds going to Aspire.

Most Read

Witness appeal launched after boy seriously injured in Stevenage crash

Air ambulance over incident in Stevenage.

Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaurant with £500k renovation

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar

Boy remains in serious condition following Stevenage crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance before landing in Stevenage. Picture: The_real_gj

Man rescued from roof of three storey property in Hitchin

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service responding to reports a man was on a roof in Hitchin. Picture: Terry Hope

Police appeal after girl punched in the face at Letchworth bus stop

Police wish to speak to the girl pictured in connection with an assault where a 17-year-old girl was punched in the face in Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Witness appeal launched after boy seriously injured in Stevenage crash

Air ambulance over incident in Stevenage.

Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaurant with £500k renovation

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar

Boy remains in serious condition following Stevenage crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance before landing in Stevenage. Picture: The_real_gj

Man rescued from roof of three storey property in Hitchin

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service responding to reports a man was on a roof in Hitchin. Picture: Terry Hope

Police appeal after girl punched in the face at Letchworth bus stop

Police wish to speak to the girl pictured in connection with an assault where a 17-year-old girl was punched in the face in Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the The Comet

Holwell artist to brave the open sea for charity

Nick Harrison Jones will be swimming to the Isle of Wight in July. Picture: Nick Harrison Jones

Donation of laptops to Stevenage charity helps boost job skills for young deaf adults

Care Vending Services' director of operations Simon Kitchen, chief executive of Phoenix Jane Shann and Care Vending Services' managing director Daniel Turner with some of the deaf young adults who have benefitted from the laptops. Picture courtesy of Jane Shann.

Campaigner slams lack of A505 action

The A505 Slip End junction where PC Greig Langdon was involved in a crash. Picture: Harry Hubbard

‘Please give us our Stevenage park back’ - Seven-year-old speaks out after vandalism

Harvey Road Park in Stevenage has been vandalised in recent times. Picture: Sarah Holmes

Meet the Stevenage man who has finished a 980-mile charity run - in less than a month!

Reece at Land's End after 29 days of running. Picture: Reece McCullagh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists