Hitchin dad aims to cap off unforgettable year with £10k fundraising total

Published: 9:41 AM April 7, 2021

Nicholas Jemetta, from Hitchin, is on the last push of his fundraising challenge - can you help him reach his £10,000 target? - Credit: Nick Jemetta/Archant

A dad from Hitchin who has been attending remote work video calls while wearing fancy dress is appealing for the community's help in getting him over his final fundraising finish line.

Nick Jemetta, 37, has been donning different fancy dress costumes for the last year to help raise money for charities close to his heart, as well as open up a positive dialogue with colleagues about mental health.

Having lived through his own experiences of anxiety and even suicidal thoughts, Nick was well placed to realise that lockdown could have an extremely negative effect on all of us – and was determined to bring everyone some smiles.

The dad of two is now aiming to wear 100 different costumes and raise £10,000 in total before the end of June for Samaritans North Herts, Age UK Herts, Phase, Mental Health UK, NHS Charities Together and the Alzheimer's society.

What started out as something small and fun last May has transformed into a superb community fundraiser, with Nick close to his £10,000 goal - Credit: Nick Jemetta/Archant

Nick is currently more than 60 costumes in, and has raised more than £7,500 across his fundraisers, having conjured spells as Harry Potter, prepared for battle as a Stormtrooper and even earned his wings as a pilot.

He admits his wife is getting "sick and tired" of the house looking like a dressing room from a Hollywood film set, and hopes the community can back him for one final push.

"I'm so grateful to our community for their support over the last year, without them none of this would have been possible," Nick said.

"I'm appealing for your help one final time to help get me over the line.

"The money raised, particularly for local charities like North Herts Samaritans, will have a material effect and will hopefully bring about some lasting change from something that just started as a little bit of fun."

On top of the Zoom calls, Nick is now doing the school run in costume and entertaining all those in his path.

Nick has less than 40 costumes to go before he hits his 100th special - Credit: Nick Jemetta/Archant

"The reaction from from children, staff and parents has been overwhelmingly positive, though I think some are a little bemused," Nick explained.

"I'm even popping my head into the classrooms to give the teachers and children a much-needed boost at the start of the school day."

Nick is currently working with Carly Procter, owner of Herts Costumier, who is generously supplying him with his costumes free of charge.

You can donate to Nick's fundraiser by searching 'Nicholas Jemetta Fancy Dress at Work Challenge' on JustGiving.