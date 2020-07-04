East and North Herts NHS Trust’s chief praises public support during coronavirus pandemic

The chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Stevenage’s Lister Hospital and Welwyn Garden City’s New QEII Hospital, has recorded a heartfelt video message thanking the general public for supporting the hospitals and their staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the east and north Hertfordshire community, Nick Carver said: “Two years ago when we celebrated the 70th birthday of the National Health Service, none of us could have imagined that we would celebrate the 72nd anniversary in the current circumstances.

“The last few months have been pretty challenging and I have to say I am phenomenally proud of all of our people currently working within the trust. They have been immense in the most difficult of circumstances. But it is also true that they, and we, couldn’t have done what we have done without your support, and so, quite simply, I want to say thank you. Thank you, whatever you have done. If you have given money to our charity, donated goods or given your time. If you have displayed a rainbow in your window or if you have clapped on the doorstep on a Thursday evening - thank you. It has made such an amazing difference.

“The health service is valued because it sends out a simple message every single day, that everybody is important. We couldn’t have given that message in the last few months without your support. Thank you so very much.”

The East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity is encouraging people to get involved in a novel fundraiser to mark the 72nd anniversary of the NHS, having launched its own 7.2 Challenge to support people affected by cancer.

Sign up to the challenge and on Sunday – the day the NHS was founded 72 years ago – do something related to 7.2 or, if you’re feeling really energetic, 72.

Community fundraiser Claire Adams explained: “All of our usual events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are coming up with inventive new ways to raise much-needed money instead.

“We felt the anniversary of the NHS was a good focal point and a chance for people to have some fun with their fundraising.

“Whether you choose do to 7.2-kilometre run, jump 72 times on a trampoline or bake 72 cookies for your family, your challenge is entirely up to you. Feel free to be as creative or adventurous as you like.”

All proceeds will go towards supporting cancer services for thousands of patients and families across the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, including the Lister Macmillan Cancer Centre.

Register your 7.2 Challenge with the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity at enhhcharity.org.uk/Event/72challenge