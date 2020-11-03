NHS trust determined to care for you throughout difficult times

North East Herts NHS Trust chief executive Nick Carver. Picture: NE Herts NHS Trust Archant

The NHS trust, which manages Lister Hospital in Stevenage and the New QEII in Welwyn Garden City, has said it is “determined to care for you” throughout the second lockdown period.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East and North Herts NHS Trust, which runs Lister and The New QEII has issued a statement around the second lockdown. Picture: Archant East and North Herts NHS Trust, which runs Lister and The New QEII has issued a statement around the second lockdown. Picture: Archant

Patients under the East and North Herts NHS Trust jurisdiction are encouraged to continue to attend appointments, while also doing their part of help stop the spread of the virus.

You may also want to watch:

Nick Carver, chief executive at the trust, said: “We wish to reassure our community that we are determined to care for you throughout these difficult times, so please attend your booked appointments – whether face-to-face or virtual – unless you are told otherwise.

“It is important that everyone continues to play their part to control the spread of the virus by following the restrictions in place, remembering to wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering where required and to keep your distance.”

The nationwide lockdown begins on Thursday, and is set to continue until December 2.