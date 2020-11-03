NHS trust determined to care for you throughout difficult times
PUBLISHED: 11:57 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 03 November 2020
Archant
The NHS trust, which manages Lister Hospital in Stevenage and the New QEII in Welwyn Garden City, has said it is “determined to care for you” throughout the second lockdown period.
Patients under the East and North Herts NHS Trust jurisdiction are encouraged to continue to attend appointments, while also doing their part of help stop the spread of the virus.
You may also want to watch:
Nick Carver, chief executive at the trust, said: “We wish to reassure our community that we are determined to care for you throughout these difficult times, so please attend your booked appointments – whether face-to-face or virtual – unless you are told otherwise.
“It is important that everyone continues to play their part to control the spread of the virus by following the restrictions in place, remembering to wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering where required and to keep your distance.”
The nationwide lockdown begins on Thursday, and is set to continue until December 2.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.