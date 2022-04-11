The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Time to shine! NHS trust launches staff awards after tough two years

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:40 AM April 11, 2022
East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: Alice Burrows took home the Local Hero Awa

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards 2019: Alice Burrows took home the Local Hero Award - Credit: EN Herts NHS Trust

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff awards is set to return this year for the first time since the COVID pandemic. 

Nominations for the awards, entitled Time to Shine, are already open, and the team at the East & North Herts NHS Trust - which runs Lister and The New QEII hospitals - have already received lots of inspiring entries.

You can also have your chance to say thank you to a member of staff who has made a difference in your life.

In the past, the Hospital Hero award has been a really popular one, attracting over 50 nominations. 

At the 2019 awards, nurse Alice Burrows was recognised for her care and support to a mother while her child had been suffering from sepsis.

The awards ceremony will take place on July 7. 

To nominate your Hospital Hero, go to www.enhhcharity.org.uk/your-hospital-hero.

