Warning for Hertfordshire residents after scammers pose as NHS COVID–19 contact tracers

PUBLISHED: 12:44 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 10 June 2020

Herts police are warning the public after scammers are posing as NHS Contact Tracers to obtain personal information. Picture: Archant

Herts police are warning the public after scammers are posing as NHS Contact Tracers to obtain personal information. Picture: Archant

The public are being warned of scammers posing as NHS test and tracers, as coronavirus contact tracing operations begin across the country.

Herts police issued the warning via their OWL messaging service yesterday.

As the new test and trace system is rolled out, official contact tracers are getting in touch with people who have had recent contact with those who test positive for COVID–19.

However, according to the police, some fraudsters are taking advantage of this process by posing as contact tracers and gathering personal information about their victims.

The public are being reminded that official NHS test and tracers will never ask for passwords, payments or any of your bank account details.

Official tracers use 0300 013 5000, send you texts from ‘NHS’, and ask you to sign into their official NHS website.

Detective inspector Rob Burns from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s serious fraud and cyber unit said: “Whilst it is possible for criminals to fake official phone numbers, they cannot fake official website addresses.

“We would encourage anyone with concerns about a phone call, text message or email they have received, in relation to Test and Trace, to check the website address being provided to you carefully.”

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, report it to Action Fraud at actionfraud.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact herts.police/report, speak to an officer via online webchat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

