Feel-good charity single produced in Stevenage to raise funds for NHS

Duncan, Eirra and Kriss have created a fun charity pop single that will raise money for the NHS. Picture: Kriss Lawrence Archant

A Lister hospital worker and a Stevenage business owner have teamed up to release a charity single about the coronavirus pandemic, with all funds raised going to the NHS.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

When the first national lockdown ended, Duncan Effiwatt, who works at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital, decided he wanted to give something back to the NHS for all their hard work during the pandemic.

He contacted Kristian Lawrence, who runs The Practice Roomz studios in Stevenage, with a set of lyrics and hopes of a song started to grow.

The result? A feel-good pop track, ‘Run With Me’, with 20 frontline NHS staff asked to sing backing vocals alongside Hertfordshire-based singer Eirra.

The song has been produced in aid of the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity, and all funds will go towards their ‘Here For Each Other’ appeal.

Kristian met Eirra through the charity Willow, which provides ‘special days’ for young people suffering with life-threatening illnesses.

Eirra said: “I’m so honoured to be involved in Run With Me.

You may also want to watch:

“I owe a lot to the NHS after being diagnosed with cancer in my early 20’s and I’m so thrilled to be able to give something back by making music - the thing I love most!

“This project has been such a great way to bring people together at a time when we’ve all been feeling quite alone and I’m so excited for everyone to hear it.

Kriss said: “Any support for the track would be greatly appreciated and with a Christmas release in mind we will be pushing for a chart position through downloads.

“This track has been made to support the NHS and all the hard work they have done and continue to do in this current pandemic.

“Please help us by pre-ordering the single. All proceeds will be going towards the NHS.”

The song will be officially released on December 4, but you can support the NHS by ordering through the pre-order link for 79p.

Beth McNeil, Head of Charity at the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity, said: “We’d like to thank Duncan and Kristian for donating the proceeds of their single to our charity.

“The money raised will go towards our #HereForEachOther appeal, which was set up earlier this year to support the physical and emotional wellbeing of our staff.”

To donate to the JustGiving fundraisier search ‘Run With Me - NHS Charity Single’ on the website.