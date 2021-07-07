Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
NHS anniversary: Thank you week for NHS staff and memorial service for those lost to COVID

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:11 AM July 7, 2021   
A wreath was laid next to 511 flags – one for every person who has died with COVID-19 at the East and North Herts NHS Trust

A wreath was laid next to 511 flags – one for every person who has died with COVID-19 at the East and North Herts NHS Trust - Credit: East and North Herts NHS Trust

East and North Herts NHS Trust is celebrating the 73rd birthday of the NHS with a "thank you" week for staff.

The week started with NHS Big Tea events across many trust sites on Monday – including Hertford County Hospital, Lister Hospital in Stevenage, Mount Vernon Cancer Centre in Northwood and the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City.

Thank you banner outside lister

A thank you NHS banner has put up outside Lister Hospital's main entrance to mark the 73rd anniversary of the NHS - Credit: East and North Herts NHS Trust

Free cake and a commemorative rainbow pin badge were offered to staff as part of the celebrations.

Memorial service for those lost to covid

The remembrance service was broadcast live on the Trust's Facebook account - Credit: East and North Herts NHS Trust

On Tuesday, the trust held a special memorial service at Lister – attended by the Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss – to remember those that have sadly passed away. 511 flags are being displayed at the entrance to the hospital – one for each COVID-19 death.

An area for reflection has also been set up in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore – whose fundraising efforts last year included a contribution to the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity’s #HereForEachOther appeal, which has funded the week.

Three Captain Sir Tom Moore rose bushes were planted after the memorial service

Three Captain Sir Tom Moore rose bushes were planted after the memorial service - Credit: East and North Herts NHS Trust

The trust’s Health at Work service will be at Lister tomorrow (July 8), providing complimentary therapies such as hand massage and acupuncture to staff, and advising them on the local and national support available.

NHS birthday celebrations

Cake and coffee was the order of the day for the birthday celebrations - Credit: East and North Herts NHS Trust

Other events during the thank you week include a free barbecue and ice cream for staff to enjoy – all funded thanks to the generosity of the public to the hospitals’ charity appeal.

Carina Cruz NHS birthday

Lead research nurse Carina Cruz enjoying the celebrations - Credit: East and North Herts NHS Trust

Speaking at the start of the celebrations, Nick Carver, chief executive of the trust, said: “These events are just a small token of our appreciation for the amazing work our staff do and what they have achieved throughout the pandemic.

Nick carver makes speech outside lister

Trust chief executive Nick Carver speaking outside Lister Hospital at the start of the thank you week - Credit: East and North Herts NHS Trust

“Their commitment and dedication in providing compassionate care during these extremely difficult times has been incredible. We owe every single one of our staff a big thank you.

Nurses Sinimol George and Gloria Chau with their commemorative rainbow badges

Nurses Sinimol George and Gloria Chau with their commemorative rainbow badges - Credit: East and North Herts NHS Trust

“As a trust, we also want to say a huge thank you to the public for their overwhelming amount of support over the last 18 months – it has really had such a great impact on our staff.”

Lister staff collecting their cakes for the NHS' 73rd birthday

Lister staff collecting their cakes for the NHS' 73rd birthday - Credit: East and North Herts NHS Trust

Members of staff pose in front of the thank you NHS banner

Members of staff pose in front of the thank you NHS banner - Credit: East and North Herts NHS Trust

Research nurse Pearl Baker says cheers

Research nurse Pearl Baker says cheers to mark the NHS' birthday - Credit: East and North Herts NHS Trust


