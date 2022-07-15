Those who step forward may be required to visit sites such as Lister Hospital. - Credit: Peter O'Connor on Creative Commons

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust has appealed for extra help from their staff, due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The organisation is appealing for 15 individuals to step forward and help this weekend (July 16, July 17 and July 18).

This is due to an increase in staff Covid-19 cases.

The Trust has also specified the "extremely hot weather forecast" as a reason for the appeal.

Individuals who decide to help may be required to attend a site such as Lister Hospital, New QEII and Mount Vernon Cancer Centre.

Those who put themselves forward, and are confirmed to be needed, with be placed on standby.

Individuals who are placed on standby will receive a flat payment of £55 from the organisation.

The appeal also mentioned that the organisation's IT department is low on staff, due to absences as a result of Covid-19.

An extract from an East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff briefing read: "Due to the increase in staff Covid cases and with extremely hot weather forecast, we are looking for 15 people to potentially help with administration tasks across the hospital this weekend.

"If you are able to support, please contact Russell Page and Bina White by 3pm tomorrow (Friday, July 15)."

Applicants must provide a mobile phone number, their availability on the three days specified and the name of the hospital site that they would be able to attend.