NHS issues vaccine advice as COVID-19 jabs begin in our area

Published: 2:39 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 5:28 PM December 15, 2020

The National Health Service has issued the latest vaccination advice, as the UK’s largest ever inoculation programme began earlier this week.

Using their website, the NHS has shared a handy guide to answer all your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, as the first Pfizer/BioNTech jabs were issued at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital on Tuesday .

Their overarching message is clear from the first moment: “The coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective. It gives you the best protection against coronavirus.”

They also share who can currently get the COVID-19 jab and how to know if you’ve been selected for one.

So far, only people aged 80 and above, those who live or work in care homes and health workers at high risk are being inoculated as part of the first vaccination wave. The NHS will contact you directly, and will never ask for payment, when it’s your turn to be vaccinated.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is given as in two doses as an injection into your upper arm, 21 days apart.

According to the NHS, thousands of people have been given a COVID-19 vaccine and no serious side effects or complications have been reported.

The vaccine has been approved for use by the independent Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

And how effective is the vaccine?

The NHS says that after having both doses of the vaccine, most people will be protected against the coronavirus.

It takes a few weeks after getting the second dose for the vaccine to work, but there is still a small chance of contracting COVID-19 even if you are vaccinated.

The NHS has also shared the mild side effects of taking this vaccine.

They include: A sore arm where the needle goes in, feeling tired, a headache and aches and pains.

You can take painkillers, such as paracetamol, if needed and if you have a high temperature you may have coronavirus or another infection.

If your symptoms get worse, call 111.

The website adds: “It’s very rare for anyone to have a serious reaction to the vaccine (anaphylaxis). If this does happen, it usually happens within minutes.

“Staff giving the vaccine are trained to deal with allergic reactions and treat them immediately.”