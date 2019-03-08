Advanced search

North Herts cleans up at toilet awards

PUBLISHED: 13:41 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 17 May 2019

Vaughan Watson, Ndud umeh and Jeanette Lowden outside Howard Park Gardens toilets in Letchworth. Picture: NHDC

Vaughan Watson, Ndud umeh and Jeanette Lowden outside Howard Park Gardens toilets in Letchworth. Picture: NHDC

Archant

North Herts District Council have flushed out the competition after being recognised for the cleanliness of all three of its public toilets in Letchworth, Royston and Hitchin.

Vaughan Watson, Ndudi Umeh and Jeanette Lowden outside Royston's Fish Hill toilets. Picture:NHDCVaughan Watson, Ndudi Umeh and Jeanette Lowden outside Royston's Fish Hill toilets. Picture:NHDC

You may also want to watch:

The 'Loo of the Year Awards' - a recognised national standard for public conveniencnes - saw toilets at Howard Park Gardens in Letchworth, Fish Hill in Royston and The Arcade in Hitchin receive platinum certificates for the high standard of maintenance and cleanliness.

Regular maintenance of the toilets is carried out by Swedish Company 'Danfo' who work collaboratively with NHDC to keep the lavatories in good working order.

NHDC's Service Director for place Vaughan Watson said: "We are delighted to have won these awards. They are an important part of the visitor experience to our towns and we work very hard to make sure they are a pleasant experience for all who visit. Our thanks go out to Ndudi Umeh who works tirelessly to keep them spotless and pristine."

