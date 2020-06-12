Advanced search

Public toilets set to reopen in Hitchin and Royston as lockdown eases

PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 June 2020

Public toilets in Hitchin and Royston are set to re-open next week as lockdown measures are eased in Hertfordshire. Picture: NHDC

Public toilets in Hitchin and Royston are set to re-open next week as lockdown measures are eased in Hertfordshire. Picture: NHDC

People in Hitchin and Royston will soon be able to use public toilets again, as the easing of lockdown is rolled out across our county.

Public toilets in the Arcade, Hitchin and at Fish Hall, Royston will open again on Monday, June 15.

As part of new safety measures, there will be additional signage in place to remind everyone to wash their hands and to follow social distancing guidelines within the facilities.

The toilets will be open again from 7am to 7pm and will be cleaned three times each day.

