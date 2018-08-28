Advanced search

Superintendent thanked by council for dedication to North Herts

PUBLISHED: 14:01 19 January 2019

Chairman of the district council John Bishop, superintendent Julie Wheatley and leader of the council Lynda Needham. Picture: North Herts District Council

Chairman of the district council John Bishop, superintendent Julie Wheatley and leader of the council Lynda Needham. Picture: North Herts District Council

Herts police’s superintendent Julie Wheatley has been recognised by North Herts District Council for her exceptional contribution to the community.

At a meeting of NHDC’s full council yesterday councillors placed on record their sincere thanks and appreciation for the recently-promoted superintendent’s service.

Julie has served the community for eight years in a variety of roles.

During her four years as chief inspector for North Herts, she worked hard to build strong relationships with the council, and other partners, to improve community safety and reduce anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder.

NHDC’s executive member for community engagement and rural affairs, Councillor Tony Hunter, said: “The council would like to take this opportunity to thank Julie for her hard work and dedication to keeping North Herts a safe place to live.

“It is a credit to her that North Herts is one of the highest performing community safety partnerships in the county and is one of the safest places to live in Hertfordshire.”

Julie has now taken up her new role as a superintendent with Hertfordshire Constabulary.

She will still be involved in keeping North Herts safe, as will her replacement, the new North Herts Community Safety Partnership Chief Inspector Sally Phillips, who started in her new role this month.

Superintendent Julie Wheatley said: “This is a great honour – I have treasured my time working in North Herts and have forged some great working relationships. It will always be my spiritual home.

“I know I have moved on, but I am reassured that I have left policing in the district in the very capable hands of new chief inspector Sally Phillips. Thank you so much.”

Most Read

Letchworth youth group leader jailed for sexual exploitation of teen

Michael Elias was sentenced to three years in prison at St Albans Crown Court last week for a series of charges including sexual exploitation of children and making and possessing indecent images of children. Picture: Herts police

‘Mad Max’ Stevenage headteacher spared jail over 21,000 indecent images of children

Former Stevenage head Miraz Triggs has avoided jail after looking at thousands of indecent images of children.

Man, 20, jailed after stabbing Stevenage taxi driver

Dobgima Gwangwaa has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing a taxi driver in Stevenage. Picture: British Transport Police & James Creighton

Rail delays after person hit by train between Welywn Garden City and Finsbury Park

There are delays of up to an hour after person hit by train. Picture: Nick Gill

Crash on busy Stevenage road

Police are on the scene of an accident in Fairlands Way, Stevenage.

