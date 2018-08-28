Superintendent thanked by council for dedication to North Herts

Chairman of the district council John Bishop, superintendent Julie Wheatley and leader of the council Lynda Needham. Picture: North Herts District Council Archant

Herts police’s superintendent Julie Wheatley has been recognised by North Herts District Council for her exceptional contribution to the community.

At a meeting of NHDC’s full council yesterday councillors placed on record their sincere thanks and appreciation for the recently-promoted superintendent’s service.

Julie has served the community for eight years in a variety of roles.

During her four years as chief inspector for North Herts, she worked hard to build strong relationships with the council, and other partners, to improve community safety and reduce anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder.

NHDC’s executive member for community engagement and rural affairs, Councillor Tony Hunter, said: “The council would like to take this opportunity to thank Julie for her hard work and dedication to keeping North Herts a safe place to live.

“It is a credit to her that North Herts is one of the highest performing community safety partnerships in the county and is one of the safest places to live in Hertfordshire.”

Julie has now taken up her new role as a superintendent with Hertfordshire Constabulary.

She will still be involved in keeping North Herts safe, as will her replacement, the new North Herts Community Safety Partnership Chief Inspector Sally Phillips, who started in her new role this month.

Superintendent Julie Wheatley said: “This is a great honour – I have treasured my time working in North Herts and have forged some great working relationships. It will always be my spiritual home.

“I know I have moved on, but I am reassured that I have left policing in the district in the very capable hands of new chief inspector Sally Phillips. Thank you so much.”