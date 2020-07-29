Advanced search

Time for your say on future of Letchworth play areas

PUBLISHED: 10:53 29 July 2020

Time for your say on the future of Howard Park and Gardens Play Area. Picture: NHDC

Time for your say on the future of Howard Park and Gardens Play Area. Picture: NHDC

A resident-led survey that will determine the future upgrades at a pair of Letchworth play areas is set to begin.

North Herts District Council is planning to provide funding for improvements at the play areas at Howard Park and Gardens in Letchworth, as part of the council’s Green Space Strategy.

Now, residents are being asked to contribute their views on potential improvements at the popular play area.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC’s executive member for leisure said: “We want to give local people in Letchworth the chance to help shape the design of the play areas at Howard Park and Gardens so that they meet the needs of young children in the future.”

Julia Watts, Senior Landscape Architect added: “Collecting the opinions of as many people as possible is an important part of the landscape design process and it will help us ensure that the upgrade really benefits the Letchworth community.”

You can have your say at www.north-herts.gov.uk/howard-park-and-gardens

