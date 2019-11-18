NHDC appeal for paid polling staff ahead of General Election 2019

North Herts District Council is in need of additional polling station staff for the upcoming 2019 General Election, and future elections.

The paid roles up for grabs are poll clerks and presiding officers, which play a key part in ensuring the smooth running of polling stations for voters.

A poll clerks duties would be to:

- Be in attendance at a polling station, allocated by the Electoral Services Team, by 6.30am to approximately 10.30pm on Thursday, December 12

- Set out the polling station and prepare for the opening

- Follow instructions from the presiding officer and assist with their duties

- Greet voters

- Check eligibility and mark voters in the Register of Electors

- Mark the corresponding number list and issue ballot papers

- Maintain the secrecy of the ballot at all times

David Scholes, the returning officer for elections in North Hertfordshire said: "This is a great opportunity to get hands-on experience of how an election is run, helping to deliver local results for the national election."

A presiding officer would be expected to:

- Be in attendance at a polling station by 6.30am to approximately 10.30pm, on Thursday, December 12

- Be in overall charge of the station

- Represent the returning officer

- Deal with special procedures

- Monitor the activities of tellers

- Responsible for security of ballot box, ballot papers

- Ensure proper procedures are followed for issuing ballot papers

- Instruct and supervise the poll clerk(s)

- Ensure secrecy and security of the ballot

- Responsible for the accurate completion of relevant statutory paperwork

- Responsible for securely taking ballot papers to count location

Only people who have experience as a poll clerk at previous elections are eligible to become a presiding officer. The fee paid for each of these roles varies depending on the election, and includes a fee for training and travel.

Those who apply and are accepted must attend a 90-minute training session on December 3 at the NHDC offices in Letchworth. Various time slots are available.

Staff cannot be employed either paid or unpaid by any candidate or political party at the given election.

Poll clerks and presiding officers at polling stations will be unable to leave the facility during the day, which includes to vote, so those who attend but want to vote in the election must make provisions to cast their vote by post or by proxy.

For the General Election, applications for postal and postal proxy votes must be submitted by November 26. Applications for proxy votes must be submitted by December 4.

If you are interested in taking up one of these roles or would like to find out more, email Elections@north-herts.gov.uk or register your interest by phoning the NHDC switchboard on 01462 474000 and selecting option two.

For further information about elections in North Hertfordshire go to www.north-herts.gov.uk/home/elections-and-voting.