Advanced search

Updated

Damning report published into Hitchin Town Hall and district museum failures

PUBLISHED: 11:52 23 October 2019

Hitchin Town Hall and North Hertfordshire museum. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin Town Hall and North Hertfordshire museum. Picture: DANNY LOO

Archant

"Personal animosities" led to the failures of the Hitchin Town Hall and district museum project, according to a report published by an independent panel.

North Hertfordshire District Council's Overview and Scrutiny Committee is to meet tonight to consider the report commissioned by NHDC to draw lessons from the Hitchin Town Hall and North Herts Museum project, which became beset by delays and conflicts.

Following three witness hearings this summer, the scrutiny panel - led by independent chairman John Richardson and comprising of district Ccuncillors, Sam Collins, Ian Moody, Helen Oliver and Val Shanley - has now published a report of its findings.

The damning report concludes that "shared objectives and positive views of partnership were lost" amid fraught relationships between NHDC and its commercial partners Hitchin Town Hall Ltd.

It specifies "alleged breaches of the terms in the development agreements" as a principal reason behind the break-down in relations - also arguing that "a more conciliatory atmosphere" could have resolved so-called 'deal-breaker' disputes.

You may also want to watch:

At one stage, relations had deteriorated to such a point that "tape on the floor was being used to mark territories".

The report reads: "Personal animosities - both between NHDC and its partners, and between elected councillors - were allowed to develop, resulting in pettiness and overreaction.

"All parties - local authority, voluntary bodies, community groups - failed to appreciate the different cultures within each organisation."

The report concludes by recommending a 16-point plan as to how the NHDC can improve its future relatonships.

This includes the recognition "that shared objectives, transparency, constant review and immediate action on problems are key elements in projects".

John Richardson, independent chair of the panel, said: "While the report cannot claim to understand or resolve all the things that went wrong, I hope it will be helpful to the council in reinforcing its approach to working in partnership with organisations in the future."

The agreement to develop Hitchin Town Hall and open a district museum was signed by NHDC and Hitchin Town Hall Ltd in September 2013, but following the fraught process, the museum only fully opened in June this year - four years later than scheduled.

Related articles

Most Read

Man dies on Stevenage building site after cardiac arrest

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended Wedgwood Way in Stevenage, but sadly the man passed away. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Aimbulance Trust

North Herts man arrested on suspicion of rape after wanted appeal

A 33-year-old man from the North Herts area has been arrested by police in connection with a series of offences including rape following a wanted appeal. Picture: Helen Drake

Car crashes head-on into tree in Stevenage

A driver was treated by medics after her car crashed head-on into a tree. Picture: Archant

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Expansion of Henlow holiday business approved despite ‘huge concerns’

Plans to expand the Henlow Bridge Lakes site have been approved by Central Bedfordshire Council. Picture: Henlow Bridge Lakes.

Most Read

Man dies on Stevenage building site after cardiac arrest

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended Wedgwood Way in Stevenage, but sadly the man passed away. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Aimbulance Trust

North Herts man arrested on suspicion of rape after wanted appeal

A 33-year-old man from the North Herts area has been arrested by police in connection with a series of offences including rape following a wanted appeal. Picture: Helen Drake

Car crashes head-on into tree in Stevenage

A driver was treated by medics after her car crashed head-on into a tree. Picture: Archant

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Expansion of Henlow holiday business approved despite ‘huge concerns’

Plans to expand the Henlow Bridge Lakes site have been approved by Central Bedfordshire Council. Picture: Henlow Bridge Lakes.

Latest from the The Comet

Damning report published into Hitchin Town Hall and district museum failures

Hitchin Town Hall and North Hertfordshire museum. Picture: DANNY LOO

Call to scrap plans for A1(M) smart motorway between Stevenage and Welwyn

Councillor Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council, is calling for plans for the A1(M) to be turned into a smart motorway to be scrapped. Picture: Archant

Hertfordshire’s suicide prevention strategy scrutinised by councillors

Hertfordshire councillors met to discuss the county's suicide prevention strategy. Picture: Think Stock.

Swindon Town 0-0 Stevenage player ratings: Watts shines but Sonupe struggles

Kelland Watts of Stevenage and Harry Davis of Grimsby Town during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

Swindon Town 1-0 Stevenage: Boro stay bottom as late goal snatches point from their grasp

Ben Nugent of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists