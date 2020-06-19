Parking enforcement to resume in North Herts

At the beginning of lockdown, NHDC took the decision not to prioritise parking enforcement in residential areas. Picture: Archant Archant

From Monday, June 22, full enforcement of North Herts District Council car parks will resume – meaning car park users will be required to pay in full for their parking sessions.

Enforcement activity will also take place in residential permit areas from July 1 for those people who are not displaying a valid permit.

An NHDC spokesperson said: “As our town centres begins to reopen and we welcome the return of visitors, prioritising our enforcement activity will help us manage available spaces effectively, encouraging people to park responsibly.

“We will also be enforcing single yellow lines from Monday. The approach we are taking is in line with guidance from the British Parking Association.”

The council will continue to support NHS, social care workers, and NHS volunteer responders with free parking, after the introduction of the government scheme allowing these workers to apply for permits free of charge when on duty.