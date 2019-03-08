Advanced search

Local Elections 2019: North Herts council leader loses seat after drawing straws

PUBLISHED: 13:27 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 03 May 2019

NHDC leader Lynda Needham has lost her Letchworth South West seat. Picture: North Herts District Council

NHDC leader Lynda Needham has lost her Letchworth South West seat. Picture: North Herts District Council

North Herts District Council’s Conservative leader Lynda Needham has lost her seat as Letchworth South West councillor to the Liberal Democrats’ Sean Prendergast after drawing the short straw – following a dead heat between the pair.

The result for the ward was the last to be revealed following the local election count at North Herts Leisure Centre this afternoon, with both candidates receiving 800 votes each.

In circumstances where two candidates have recorded the same number of votes after several recounts, election rules state that the matter is settled there and then by luck of the draw.

Cllr Needham and Mr Prendergast drew straws, with the NHDC council leader drawing the short one, losing her Letchworth South West seat.

The result also means that the Conservative's no longer have a majority, with a council meeting to be held to elect a new leader.

More reaction to follow.

