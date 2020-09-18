Advanced search

Learn to Cycle sessions launched in Letchworth and Baldock

PUBLISHED: 09:01 20 September 2020

Learn to cycle sessions have been launched in Letchworth and Baldock. Picture: FS-Stock

Learn to Cycle sessions are being rolled out for Letchworth and Baldock residents to help people of all ages gain confidence on a bike.

The sessions, launched by North Herts District Council and the Healthy Hub, aim to boost health and bring wider environmental benefits.

Coming to Baldock from Saturday, September 26, and Letchworth from Saturday, October 10, these one hour 1-to-1 lessons are aimed at helping children, teenagers and adults gain confidence and learn the necessary skills to ride a pedal bike.

An hour’s lesson costs £15, and COVID-secure safety guidelines have been put in place.

Participants must have a road worthy bike with two working brakes, and a correctly fitting helmet.

If under the age of 16, one parent/carer is required to stay on site. Booking is essential and spaces are limited.

For more details, contact Megan Pinner on 01462 474838 or email active@northherts.gov.uk

