NHDC councillor cleared of wrongdoing after investigation into comments

PUBLISHED: 17:09 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 10 November 2020

Cllr Sam North, who represents Hitchin's Cadwell ward, was found not to have breached NHDC's Code of Conduct for his Twitter comments. Picture: NHDC

A Hitchin-based district councillor has been cleared of any wrongdoing, after he was accused of posting damaging comments about a former North Hertfordshire district councillor online.

Sam North, Liberal Democrat councillor for Cadwell ward, shared a tweet about former NHDC leader Lynda Needham in January, in which he was accused of breaching the council’s Code of Conduct.

Earlier this year, Mrs Needham was due to be named an alderman, an honorary title given to former councillors deemed to have made an “outstanding” contribution to their community.

The meeting had to be cancelled after it became clear several councillors would reject such a move.

Commenting on that decision, Cllr North took to Twitter to explain why he would not be supporting such an “outdated, ridiculous award”.

He continued: “After racism, dreadful leadership and bungled projects costing the public millions, disgusted that this honour was even suggested.”

An external investigation was undertaken by NHDC, and Cllr North was found to have not breached the Code of Conduct, and no further action will be taken against him.

Cllr North said: “Unfortunately, I cannot confirm the contents of the report due to it being confidential.

“I would like to say however, that I will stand up to and call out racism and discrimination in all its forms when I see it.

“I am glad that the investigation found that I have done nothing wrong, but we must do all we can to fight for true equality for all.”

Mrs Needham was contacted but declined to comment.

