North Herts District Council houses rough sleepers in hotels during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:42 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 01 April 2020

NHDC have moved most of its rough sleepers to hotels in the district. Picture: Archant

North Herts District Council has offered temporary accommodation to all of its rough sleepers during the coronavius pandemic.

Last week, all local councils received a government directive advising that all homeless persons sleeping rough should be brought off the streets within 48 hours, to protect their health.

NHDC confirmed yesterday that it has complied with this request, and that all rough sleepers have been offered accommodation in hotels in Stevenage and Hemel Hempstead.

Councillor Gary Grindal, NHDC’s executive member for housing said: “We achieved the government’s deadline in North Herts, helping to safeguard homeless individuals in the district, and prevent transmission of the virus in those who have found themselves in the exceptionally difficult position of rough sleeping due to homelessness.

“We urge anyone in North Hertfordshire that finds themselves facing homelessness, either now or in the future, to contact us for assistance on 01462 474000 or via our Homelessness Housing Assistance Referral Portal on our website and we will do everything we can to help.”

