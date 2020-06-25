Advanced search

North Herts garden waste customers to receive free two-month extension

PUBLISHED: 10:36 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 25 June 2020

The garden waste service was suspended due to COVID-19. Picture: NHDC

The garden waste service was suspended due to COVID-19. Picture: NHDC

Garden waste subscribers in North Herts will receive two additional months on their subscription, following a six-week suspension of the service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension – agreed at a meeting of North Herts District Council’s cabinet – is to acknowledge the disruption to the garden waste collection service during the seasonal peak of garden waste production.

This means the current subscription period now runs until September 30 – more details will be sent to all current subscribers over the coming weeks.

Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg, executive member for recycling and waste management said: “We would like to thank all garden waste customers for their patience and understanding during these very challenging times.  “Unfortunately, due to staffing shortages we had to prioritise collection of refuse and recycling, which is why we had to suspend the garden waste service.”

