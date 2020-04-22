NHDC sends 150 emergency parcels to local charities

North Hertfordshire District Council has begun sending 150 food, hygiene and cleaning parcels to community groups, who are distributing them to vulnerable residents laid low by the coronavirus outbreak.

Across the district, food parcels have begun arriving at the doors of residents who have been told by their GP’s they can’t leave their homes owing to severe health conditions.

Groups who have received the packs include homeless charity Feed up Warm up, the ‘Need’ project who distribute food parcels to those in need, the Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation and the Salvation Army – all of whom received 10 packs each.

NHDC also delivered packs to Herts police who have reported they are encountering vulnerable residents on home visits. NHDC’s Healthy Hub, a service offering health and wellbeing advice, received the remaining parcels.

Cllr Judi Billing, NHDC’s executive member for community engagement said: “We welcome the provision of food parcels, which will be a huge help to those who are unable to leave the house to shop and those who are struggling to access food and essential supplies.

“While Hertfordshire County Council are doing a great job of running the scheme, we are co-ordinating our efforts with them so that we can reach even more of the district’s vulnerable people.”