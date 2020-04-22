Advanced search

NHDC sends 150 emergency parcels to local charities

PUBLISHED: 10:02 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 22 April 2020

Homeless charity Feed Up Warm Up are among the groups to have received the parcels. Picture: NHDC

Homeless charity Feed Up Warm Up are among the groups to have received the parcels. Picture: NHDC

Archant

North Hertfordshire District Council has begun sending 150 food, hygiene and cleaning parcels to community groups, who are distributing them to vulnerable residents laid low by the coronavirus outbreak.

Across the district, food parcels have begun arriving at the doors of residents who have been told by their GP’s they can’t leave their homes owing to severe health conditions.

You may also want to watch:

Groups who have received the packs include homeless charity Feed up Warm up, the ‘Need’ project who distribute food parcels to those in need, the Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation and the Salvation Army – all of whom received 10 packs each.

NHDC also delivered packs to Herts police who have reported they are encountering vulnerable residents on home visits. NHDC’s Healthy Hub, a service offering health and wellbeing advice, received the remaining parcels.

Cllr Judi Billing, NHDC’s executive member for community engagement said: “We welcome the provision of food parcels, which will be a huge help to those who are unable to leave the house to shop and those who are struggling to access food and essential supplies.

“While Hertfordshire County Council are doing a great job of running the scheme, we are co-ordinating our efforts with them so that we can reach even more of the district’s vulnerable people.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Homeless community removed from Stevenage hotel due to ‘serious abuse of staff’

The individuals were housed in the hotel by East Herts District Council at the end of March. Picture: Google

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

‘Very worrying’ – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire’s COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Private Hitchin hospital teams up with NHS during COVID–19 crisis

Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin: Picture: Ramsay Health Care

Two arrested in connection with bicycle thefts at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

The arrests follow reports of multiple bicycle thefts from Lister Hospital last week. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Homeless community removed from Stevenage hotel due to ‘serious abuse of staff’

The individuals were housed in the hotel by East Herts District Council at the end of March. Picture: Google

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

‘Very worrying’ – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire’s COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Private Hitchin hospital teams up with NHS during COVID–19 crisis

Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin: Picture: Ramsay Health Care

Two arrested in connection with bicycle thefts at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

The arrests follow reports of multiple bicycle thefts from Lister Hospital last week. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

NHDC sends 150 emergency parcels to local charities

Homeless charity Feed Up Warm Up are among the groups to have received the parcels. Picture: NHDC

Baldock Town continuing with plans for next season despite coronavirus uncertainty

Baldock Town manager Adam Fisher. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Urgent recruitment drive to help East of England Ambulance Service cope with covid-19 crisis

The East of England Ambulance Service is urgently recruiting temporary workers to help meet unprecedented demand during the Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Archant

How is everybody? Looking after staff in the coronavirus crisis

Can workers feel engaged and motivated when working from home? There's one good way to find out Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage clothing business unveils new T-shirt with ‘every penny of profit’ going to the NHS

The tee costs £15 and can be purchased in both adult and child sizes. Picture: One Choice Apparel
Drive 24