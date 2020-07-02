Advanced search

NHDC awards over £1 million in grants to local businesses

PUBLISHED: 13:06 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 02 July 2020

A total of 281 businesses applied for a grant. Picture: Pixabay

Archant

More than £1.3 million will be paid to over 200 small businesses in the wake of COVID-19, North Herts District Council has announced.

‘Discretionary grants’ were designed for businesses who have been financially impacted by the pandemic – but were not eligible for previous government support schemes.

The council’s intention was to help as many businesses as possible with the available funding. A total of 281 businesses applied, of which 213 qualified – and NHDC has awarded funding to all of them.

Businesses that fall into the government’s ‘priority categories’ have been awarded £10,000.

Rothia Haywood, director of Haywoods, a building maintenance firm in Hitchin, said: “As a small, family-run business we are extremely grateful for the support made available to us through NHDC’s discretionary grant scheme at this challenging time.”

