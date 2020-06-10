Advanced search

North Hertfordshire organisations to benefit from £320k council grant

PUBLISHED: 12:44 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 10 June 2020

Organisations across Royston, Hitchin and Letchworth are set to benefit from NHDC's Community Facilities Capital Grant Funding Scheme. Picture: Archant

Organisations across Royston, Hitchin and Letchworth are set to benefit from NHDC's Community Facilities Capital Grant Funding Scheme. Picture: Archant

Archant

A number of commnity buildings in Hitchin, Letchworth, Baldock and Royston are set to receive their share of more than £320,000 worth of North Hertfordshire District Council funding.

The money, which will go to 10 not-for-profit groups across the towns, was awarded as part of NHDC’s Community Facilities Capital Grant Funding Scheme.

This scheme exists to provide funds for the enhancement, improvement or renovation of urban facilities and rural village halls – to maintain them for future use in their communities.

A panel of NHDC councillors recommended the following groups receive funding:

Royston Royal British Legion Club – £49,431 towards building refurbishment.

Baldock Community Association – £50,000 towards refurbishment of toilet facilities, reception, small hall and office areas in the Baldock Community Centre.

You may also want to watch:

Baldock Methodist Church – £32,251 towards kitchen and toilet facilities refurbishment.

Hitchin Business Improvement District – £27,800 towards major improvements to the Hitchin Information Centre in order to make it a more inviting, accessible and a generally improved centre for the local community.

Letchworth and Baldock District Scouts – £26,284 towards renovations to roof and flooring at the Scout Head Quarters in Icknield Way.

Letchworth Garden City Community Group – £32,000 towards the Replacement of the heating system in Mrs Howard Memorial Hall on Norton Way.

Our Lady and St. Andrew Parish Church – £50,000 towards replacing their existing wooden hut with a two-storey community facility consisting of two community halls on Grove Road, Hitchin.

Cllr Judi Billing, NHDC’s executive member for community engagement, said: “By awarding these grants, we will be helping these organisations improve their facilities and prospects for the good of their communities, as soon as they can reopen after the COVID–19 pandemic.

“We know that financial pressures are a challenge for many community groups, especially in the current climate and we hope that these grants will enable them to continue the fantastic work they do in our communities.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Discount cash and carry to open in Letchworth next week

The new cash and carry will be open two days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

Black Lives Matter: 400 Stevenage protestors turn out in stand against racism

Hundreds turned out to peacefully protest in Stevenage. Picture: Dazza Haggerty

‘Bitter disappointment’ as bid fails to stop 600 homes plan at Gresley Park near Stevenage

A view of the development site in Beane Valley, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Something truly special’ – Organisers, protestors and speakers on Hitchin’s Black Lives Matter protest

Hitchin's Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Bellanova Photography

Baldock looks to the future as fightback against coronavirus begins

Baldock Coronavirus Support Group wants to get the town centre back up and running. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Discount cash and carry to open in Letchworth next week

The new cash and carry will be open two days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

Black Lives Matter: 400 Stevenage protestors turn out in stand against racism

Hundreds turned out to peacefully protest in Stevenage. Picture: Dazza Haggerty

‘Bitter disappointment’ as bid fails to stop 600 homes plan at Gresley Park near Stevenage

A view of the development site in Beane Valley, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Something truly special’ – Organisers, protestors and speakers on Hitchin’s Black Lives Matter protest

Hitchin's Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Bellanova Photography

Baldock looks to the future as fightback against coronavirus begins

Baldock Coronavirus Support Group wants to get the town centre back up and running. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

Warning for Hertfordshire residents after scammers pose as NHS COVID–19 contact tracers

Herts police are warning the public after scammers are posing as NHS Contact Tracers to obtain personal information. Picture: Archant

North Hertfordshire organisations to benefit from £320k council grant

Organisations across Royston, Hitchin and Letchworth are set to benefit from NHDC's Community Facilities Capital Grant Funding Scheme. Picture: Archant

Hitchin trust launches £20,000 support package to help town’s independent businesses through COVID-19

Hitchin's independent businesses are set to receive a £20,000 coronavirus boost. Picture: Peter Moulton/Shutterstock.

Donations for Herts autism charity ‘practically non-existent’

SPACE's Karen Spencer. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage need to be ‘extremely lucky’ to avoid relegation after EFL vote says chairman Phil Wallace

Stevenage are set to drop out of the Football League after the EFL vote. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO
Drive 24