North Hertfordshire organisations to benefit from £320k council grant

A number of commnity buildings in Hitchin, Letchworth, Baldock and Royston are set to receive their share of more than £320,000 worth of North Hertfordshire District Council funding.

The money, which will go to 10 not-for-profit groups across the towns, was awarded as part of NHDC’s Community Facilities Capital Grant Funding Scheme.

This scheme exists to provide funds for the enhancement, improvement or renovation of urban facilities and rural village halls – to maintain them for future use in their communities.

A panel of NHDC councillors recommended the following groups receive funding:

Royston Royal British Legion Club – £49,431 towards building refurbishment.

Baldock Community Association – £50,000 towards refurbishment of toilet facilities, reception, small hall and office areas in the Baldock Community Centre.

Baldock Methodist Church – £32,251 towards kitchen and toilet facilities refurbishment.

Hitchin Business Improvement District – £27,800 towards major improvements to the Hitchin Information Centre in order to make it a more inviting, accessible and a generally improved centre for the local community.

Letchworth and Baldock District Scouts – £26,284 towards renovations to roof and flooring at the Scout Head Quarters in Icknield Way.

Letchworth Garden City Community Group – £32,000 towards the Replacement of the heating system in Mrs Howard Memorial Hall on Norton Way.

Our Lady and St. Andrew Parish Church – £50,000 towards replacing their existing wooden hut with a two-storey community facility consisting of two community halls on Grove Road, Hitchin.

Cllr Judi Billing, NHDC’s executive member for community engagement, said: “By awarding these grants, we will be helping these organisations improve their facilities and prospects for the good of their communities, as soon as they can reopen after the COVID–19 pandemic.

“We know that financial pressures are a challenge for many community groups, especially in the current climate and we hope that these grants will enable them to continue the fantastic work they do in our communities.”