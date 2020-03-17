Advanced search

Hitchin committee grants awards more than £1,000 to two community groups

PUBLISHED: 16:48 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 17 March 2020

Feed Up Warm Up are one of the local community groups who have recieved funding. Picture: NHDC

Archant

Two community groups operating in Hitchin have become the latest recipients of the district council’s grant scheme, with more than £1,000 being allocated to the pair.

Climb Hitchin were awarded £350 to help with training costs. Picture: NHDCClimb Hitchin were awarded £350 to help with training costs. Picture: NHDC

The charity Feed Up Warm Up, who operate in Hitchin and Stevenage, was awarded £676 and Climb Hitchin, a volunteer-led charity group, received £350 from North Herts District Council’s Hitchin Committee.

Feed Up Warm Up will use the money to purchase publicity materials and uniforms for its staff. The charity help the homeless across North Herts with access to food, clothes, haircuts and much more in their weekly drop-in sessions.

Their founder, Shane Cole, said: “We are thrilled to receive a grant from NHDC and aim to use the funds to spread ourselves about more with news media and make our staff stand out with new uniforms.”

Climb Hitchin, which was co–founded by Hannah Morgan–Gray back in April 2019, provides instruction so that adults can learn to climb safely and access indoor and outdoor climbing experiences. Their money

Hannah said: “We are delighted to have been awarded grant funding from NHDC.

“The funds will enable us to train additional climbing instructors which will allow us to increase our adult climbing club sessions at The Priory School Climbing Wall in Hitchin from fortnightly to weekly.

“By doubling the amount of sessions we offer, more people in North Herts will be able to access the wonderful world of climbing.”

Cllr Ian Albert, chairman of the Hitchin Committee said: “We are pleased to help support these two very different projects by awarding this grant funding and wish them the very best for their work in the future.”

