North Hertfordshire's inspirational volunteers recognised in awards

These volunteers were commended for their commitment to their local communities at NHDC's Chairs' Volunteers Achievement Awards - Credit: NHDC

Inspiring volunteers from across North Hertfordshire have had their achievements recognised at a virtual awards ceremony, hosted by North Herts District Council.

NHDC's Chair's Volunteers Achievement Awards were announced by Cllr Terry Tyler, chair of the council, via YouTube on Friday, February 26.

The awards celebrate people in North Herts who volunteer and go above and beyond the call of duty, ensuring they make a real difference to their local community. Of course with the events of the past 12 months fresh in everyone's minds, this year's celebration took on extra meaning.

Organised by NHDC, the awards were sponsored by Willmott Dixon, with the Comet newspaper as media partner.

Winners were nominated by members of the public, and chosen by the judging panel. The panel comprised of Cllr Terry Tyler, Anne Suslak, editor of the Comet, Anne Taylor from NHCVS and Jack Wells from Willmott Dixon, facilitated by Claire Morgan from NHDC's communities team.

Cllr Terry Tyler, NHDC’s chair, said: "We are delighted that the hard work and dedication of volunteers in the district has been recognised by these awards. It is for these people, who selflessly give their time and skills for free to help their communities, and for that we owe them our gratitude."

Jack Wells, construction manager at Willmott Dixon said: “We are honoured to have taken part in the process of selecting and rewarding the efforts of these inspirational volunteers within the county and thank North Hertfordshire District Council for asking us to be a part of the process”

Each winner was presented with a beautiful engraved glass trophy and gift vouchers to acknowledge their volunteering achievements.

The winners of this year's awards are as follows:

Caring about COVID-19 Community Support Volunteer Award:

Alex Prosser-Snelling set up the group, Royston vs. Coronavirus. He accessed funding, liaised with councillors and mobilised a group of 200 volunteers to help Royston residents.

Dedication Award:

Adeline Darvill has been volunteering with North Herts and Stevenage Samaritans for more than 50 years. Adeline has always shown exemplary commitment to helping callers - she never misses a shift and is always happy to help anyone in any way she can.

Green Award:

Friends of Therfield Heath are a volunteer group working alongside the Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens, promoting and encouraging the use of the Heath which includes organising events, raising awareness, improving facilities for visitors and encouraging conservation of the natural environment.

Young Star Award:

Tina Bhartwas from North Herts CVS. Tina set up the Hertfordshire Against Holiday Hunger Campaign as she felt so passionate about vulnerable families being supported throughout the school holidays. She also campaigns for climate change action and as a young BAME women also works to address equality and diversity. She also volunteers for a number of local organisations including the Grange Community Cafe.

Judges' Special Recognition:

Paul Ross has volunteered to help members of Howard Garden Day Care Centre and other older people in our communities during the pandemic - packing bags with food, providing activities and essentials and always makes time to stop and talk to those he delivers to.