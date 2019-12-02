Chance to nominate your North Herts heroes as volunteer awards launch

NHDC's Claire Morgan (left) and Councillor John Bishop (centre) with the Chairman's Volunteer Awards 2019 winners (left to right): Chris Parker, Shane Cole, Lucy Cook-Allen, Callum Ellis and Yasmin-Kate Patterson - who received the Green Award on behalf of Suzy Holding. Picture: Nic Cooper Archant

Do you know a North Herts volunteer that deserves recognition?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Well now is the time to nominate, as today marks the launch of the North Hertfordshire District Council's Chairman's Volunteer Achievement Awards 2020.

Backed by the Comet and Royston Crow, the awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding, praiseworthy individuals who volunteer their time to make a real difference in North Herts.

The five categories are as follows:

- Caring Award - for someone's acts of kindness

- Dedication Award - for long service in voluntary or community work

- Green Award - for helping to keep North Herts clean, safe and green

You may also want to watch:

- Sporting Achievement Award - to recognise a major contribution to sporting life

- Young Star Award - for a young person (aged 25 or under) who has made a difference to their local community

Claire Morgan, who heads up North Hertfordshire District Council's Community Engagement team, said: "This is great way to celebrate and recognise the amazing work in our local community. These awards not only are a chance to reward the hard work and dedication of the district's volunteer workforce, it also provides and opportunity to promote the work of local groups to the wider public."

Shane Cole was recognised at the 2019 awards for setting up the Hitchin-based project 'Feed Up Warm Up' which provides hot food, food parcels, warm clothes, haircuts, chiropody, sanitary items and sign-posting services for vulnerable people.

Shane said: "I feel honoured to have won this award. The work our team does is outstanding. From the Citizens Advice North Herts to the tea makers, we all work together to accomplish our vision."

If you know somebody who deserves a public thank you, then nominate them for this year's awards and let them know how much you appreciate the work that they do.

Nominated volunteers must either live in North Herts or the work they have done has to take place in the district.

Nominations must be received by midnight on January 10. A judging panel will consider all of the nominations and the awards will be presented with their trophies and prizes at the Chairman's Civic Reception in February 2020.

For more information on the categories and to make a nomination, visit north-herts.gov.uk/home/community/chairmans-volunteer-achievement-awards.