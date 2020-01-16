Councillors at loggerheads over Lynda Needham alderman honour

Lynda Needham was due to be made an alderman at an extraordinary meeting of the council tonight. Picture: supplied Archant

A meeting to make a former councillor an alderman has been cancelled after it emerged that district councillors were prepared to sabotage the nomination.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lynda was criticised in some quarters for her handling of the North Herts Museum debacle - which saw her clash with Mr Leal-Bennett. Picture: Danny Loo Lynda was criticised in some quarters for her handling of the North Herts Museum debacle - which saw her clash with Mr Leal-Bennett. Picture: Danny Loo

Former North Herts District Council leader, Lynda Needham - who narrowly lost her position in last year's local elections - had been proposed as an alderman in recognition of her 27 years' service on the council.

An alderman is an honorary title bestowed on former councillors who are deemed to have made an outstanding contribution to the community.

In recent weeks however, district councillors have made it clear they would vote against the motion to nominate Mrs Needham, forcing NHDC leader Martin Stears-Handscomb to postpone the meeting - scheduled to take place this evening - against his will.

In an email sent to NHDC Conservative group - seen by The Comet - Conservative leader David Levett said: "Unfortunately, some members of the new administration and a former Conservative councillor have been lobbying to oppose this proposition.

Former Conservative councillor David Leal-Bennett has called the decision to nominate Mrs Needham "appalling." Picture: Danny Loo Former Conservative councillor David Leal-Bennett has called the decision to nominate Mrs Needham "appalling." Picture: Danny Loo

"What should be a simple non-political occasion is being used as a political football, and an opportunity to make a personal attack on Lynda."

Cllr Levett added: "I personally am disgusted with this type of behaviour. Whatever your personal opinion of Lynda, you have to acknowledge the many years of service she has given to the community - which is what the intention of making her an alderman was."

The email goes on to claim that a group of Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors "led by Sam Collins and Daniel Allen have forced the leader to withdraw his motion". Both councillors have been approached for comment.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Levett also cites the influence of former Conservative councillor David Leal-Bennett, who had requested to attend the meeting and publically speak out against Mrs Needham.

David Leal-Bennett - who personally clashed with Mrs Needham during the Hitchin Town Hall debacle - called her nomination "appalling", and questioned why the council would seek to reward an "incompetent councillor who kept screwing things up."

Speaking to the Comet, Mr Leal-Bennett said: "When you look at the whole picture, what has she done to benefit the community? She has always been down on Hitchin and even called it a 'deprived area' to garner more National Lottery funding", he said.

"When Lynda was portfolio holder for waste, she massively screwed up the council's waste contracts. She cost the taxpayer millions of pounds when presiding over the Town Hall fiasco, and Churchgate - and she had a massive man-management problem."

In her stint as council leader, Mrs Needham was no stranger to controversy. In 2017, it was revealed she had voted in favour of a 20 per cent rise in councillor allowances, and last year came under criticism for her comments on EU nationals, referring to them as 'white-other' during a council meeting - which she later claimed was a quote from HR records.

NHDC leader Martin Stears-Handscomb has denied he was forced to cancel tonight's meeting, and said the postponement was due to Mrs Needham no longer being able to attend.

When asked if the meeting would be rearranged, he said there are "no discussions at the current time."

Cllr Stears-Handscomb also confirmed "that some debate had taken place among councillors about whether the position is appropriate for Lynda."

He added: "I have already expressed my appreciation to Lynda for her 30 years of service, as the council in general has done as well. My own personal view is that it would be a great shame if she is not recognised for her great service to the district."

Lynda Needham has declined to comment.