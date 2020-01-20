Advanced search

Letchworth Festival 2020 boosted after £3,000 council backing

PUBLISHED: 16:01 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 20 January 2020

Letchworth Festival will return for its 11th year this summer. Picture: NHDC

Letchworth Festival will return for its 11th year this summer. Picture: NHDC

Archant

The Letchworth Festival received a huge boost last week after a £3,000 grant was awarded by North Hertfordshire District Council.

The festival - which will take place from Saturday, June 20 to Sunday, July 5 - is one of the highlights of the Letchworth calendar, attracting world-class artists and performers from the local area and beyond.

This year the festival - in its 11th year - also coincides with Hertfordshire's Year of Culture 2020.

You may also want to watch:

Diverse events are held at venues across the town - including Broadway Cinema, The Cloisters, Howard Park and Willian Church - designed to introduce people to Letchworth's finest architecture and outdoor spaces.

Last week's cash boost will go towards the cost of stage hire at the open air concert in Howard Park - traditionally the grand finale of the festival.

Councillor Gary Grindal, NHDC's chair of the Letchworth Committee, said: "I'd like to thank the festival committee, along with the community groups and individuals involved for all their hard work and generous support given to organising the festivals to date.

"We know just how important these events are to our town and to the local community. We hope this grant will contribute towards another successful festival - I urge everyone to save the dates in your diaries now."

Most Read

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

North Hertfordshire homes to benefit from free central heating scheme

NHDC has secured new funding which will see residents eligible for free central heating systems. Picture: supplied

Stevenage coach Sampson branded a ‘snake and spineless c***’ by ex-boss Maamria following sacking

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Stevenage detective recognised for investigations into stabbings

A Stevenage detective has been recognised for his work on an investigation into a number of stabbings by a teenager. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

North Hertfordshire homes to benefit from free central heating scheme

NHDC has secured new funding which will see residents eligible for free central heating systems. Picture: supplied

Stevenage coach Sampson branded a ‘snake and spineless c***’ by ex-boss Maamria following sacking

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Stevenage detective recognised for investigations into stabbings

A Stevenage detective has been recognised for his work on an investigation into a number of stabbings by a teenager. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth Festival 2020 boosted after £3,000 council backing

Letchworth Festival will return for its 11th year this summer. Picture: NHDC

Stevenage coach Sampson branded a ‘snake and spineless c***’ by ex-boss Maamria following sacking

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Stevenage coach Sampson’s racism charge ‘not proven’ as FA conclude investigation

Stevenage coach Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Cambridge United 0-4 Stevenage: Boro thump rivals to move off the bottom of League Two

Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Letchworth 10 in full flight with paper aeroplane contest

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists