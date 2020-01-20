Letchworth Festival 2020 boosted after £3,000 council backing

Letchworth Festival will return for its 11th year this summer. Picture: NHDC Archant

The Letchworth Festival received a huge boost last week after a £3,000 grant was awarded by North Hertfordshire District Council.

The festival - which will take place from Saturday, June 20 to Sunday, July 5 - is one of the highlights of the Letchworth calendar, attracting world-class artists and performers from the local area and beyond.

This year the festival - in its 11th year - also coincides with Hertfordshire's Year of Culture 2020.

Diverse events are held at venues across the town - including Broadway Cinema, The Cloisters, Howard Park and Willian Church - designed to introduce people to Letchworth's finest architecture and outdoor spaces.

Last week's cash boost will go towards the cost of stage hire at the open air concert in Howard Park - traditionally the grand finale of the festival.

Councillor Gary Grindal, NHDC's chair of the Letchworth Committee, said: "I'd like to thank the festival committee, along with the community groups and individuals involved for all their hard work and generous support given to organising the festivals to date.

"We know just how important these events are to our town and to the local community. We hope this grant will contribute towards another successful festival - I urge everyone to save the dates in your diaries now."