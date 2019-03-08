NHDC teams up with charity to provide new Great Ashby play equipment

The new play equipment at Great Ashby District Park. Picture: NHDC Archant

Youngsters can enjoy the new play equipment that has been installed at Great Ashby District Park, on the north eastern edge of Stevenage.

Kids will be able to play on the new cone climber - a rope climbing frame that gently rotates - and stainless steel parkour domino rings, slide and a rollercoaster.

The equipment was provided by North Hertfordshire District Council - working in partnership with community charity Groundwork, who project managed the installation.

Councillor Steve Jarvis, NHDC's executive member for the environment, said: "We are pleased to have been able to upgrade the play area with this fantastic new equipment and hope that the range of play equipment now available will provide something for children of all ages enjoy.

Caroline Noble, assistant landscape architect for Groundwork was pleased with the new play area, and described the project as "rewarding."