Newly-built Biggleswade pub opens its doors to the public

PUBLISHED: 13:25 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:35 17 December 2018

McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug Mac

McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug Mac

Archant

A new pub built by McMullen and Sons has opened in the Kings Reach area of Biggleswade, just in time for Christmas.

McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug MacMcMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug Mac

The King’s Reach opened to the public on December 5 – with Biggleswade Mayor Michael North in attendance – after the independent pub operator and brewer built it from the ground up.

The pub’s general manager Scott Rutterford-Byrne said: “I am thrilled to be opening McMullen’s newest pub.

“It has been wonderful to meet so many local guests during our recruitment and training days and my team couldn’t wait to open for business – it is an exciting time for all of us.”

The King’s Reach will be McMullen’s 14th chicken and grill pub, which its website describes as “the home to rotisserie chicken”.

Biggleswade Mayor Michael North at the opening of McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug MacBiggleswade Mayor Michael North at the opening of McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug Mac

The new pub is the brewer’s first in Biggleswade, with joint managing director Heydon Mizon saying that staff had long suggested a pub in the town.

“Several members of our team live in Biggleswade and they have long suggested that we should open a pub there,” he said.

“After a long search and build process, we are delighted to have finally opened what we think is a great pub that will suit the warm and friendly community locally.

“We hope that everyone will be just as happy to see it being open as we are.”

McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug MacMcMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug Mac

Looking at the wider picture, he added: “This is our most recent opening and follows on from other recent developments at the Prince Louis in Great Notley, The Vine in Waltham Cross, The Bull in Broxbourne and Hollybush in Loughton.

“The chicken and grill concept was developed in 2008 by Mac’s as a small part of our diverse pub, bar and hotel estate. The next chicken and grill opening will be built in Cambourne during 2019 with the opening planned before Christmas. Meanwhile we remain focused on further new acquisitions to our estate.”

McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug MacMcMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug Mac

McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug MacMcMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug Mac

McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug MacMcMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug Mac

McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug MacMcMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug Mac

McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug MacMcMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug Mac

McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug MacMcMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug Mac

McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug MacMcMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug Mac

McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug MacMcMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug Mac

McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug MacMcMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug Mac

McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug MacMcMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug Mac

McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug MacMcMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug Mac

McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug MacMcMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug Mac

